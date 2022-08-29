Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Crawford, Warren Counties Remain at Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties all remain at the medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to...
erienewsnow.com
Performing Artists Collective Alliance to Put on Production of MAURITIUS
The Broadway show, MAURITIUS by Theresa Rebeck, is coming to the Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA). The show follows two sisters who discover a rare book of stamps after their mother's death. The sisters fight over what to do with the stamps, while three dangerous stamp collectors attempt to do anything to claim the book as their own.
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.?
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole Closes Downtown Erie Street
A sinkhole has closed part of a downtown Erie street. It opened up on E. 7th St. near Holland St. The road is shut down between French and Holland. Photos on social media show an Erie Insurance security vehicle partially fell in overnight. This is a developing story. Stay with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from a city spokesperson stated. The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19. […]
erienewsnow.com
Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
Two Erie County farms protected from development
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
yourdailylocal.com
Help us keep telling Warren County’s stories
When I returned to Warren after a five-year stint as an Air Force spouse and writer for the Schriever Sentinel at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, I felt something was missing. As I settled back into the sports desk at our local legacy paper, I realized that although...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Erie County finance director retiring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County’s finance director is retiring. Jim Sparber has served as Erie County’s finance director for about 15 years. He will retire at the end of August. Sparber announced his decision to the county on Aug. 17. “I have admired the air of comradery that exists in Erie County government that I believe […]
Erie County Executive continues to assist following Raccoon Refuse closure
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is lending a helping hand to municipalities who are continuing to struggle to find a garbage service after Raccoon Refuse shut down. Racoon Refuse closed shop in the beginning of August, forcing thousands of customers in multiple towns to find their own way of removing their garbage. County Executive Davis […]
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Runaway barge grounded at Van Buren Point
A barge being towed from Erie, Pennsylvania to Buffalo came loose overnight and is now beached at Van Buren Point near Dunkirk. The Coast Guard says the owner hopes to have it out by Thursday. Read more here:
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
erienewsnow.com
Grape Crop Headed for Great Harvest
When you think of North East, PA, the images that came to mind are acre upon acre of lush grape vineyards --the dark green foliage nurturing the native Concord grapes on the vines. From the timing of this season's early buds and flowers, to day after day of hot, dry...
Three beaches open for swimming at PI Labor Day weekend
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Labor Day weekend generally marks the end of swimming at Presque Isle State Park. This Labor Day weekend, three beaches will be open and guarded for public swimming. Beach 6 (Lyons Beach), Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach), and Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. […]
Waterford Community Fair begins on Monday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s been 85 years in the making, but the 2022 Waterford Community Fair is nearly underway. The fair kicks off on Labor Day (Sept. 5). And the fair will feature all of the events and programs the community has come to love about the Waterford Community Fair. That’s horses, livestock, a midway with […]
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren RDA Approves Additional Funding For Development Proposal on Liberty Street
The City of Warren Redevelopment Authority is moving forward on additional funding for a proposed downtown hotel project. The grant application that would be loaned to Dewboi Properties would be in the amount of $500,000. Dewboi is developing several projects along Liberty St., including the old Brick House. “This would...
East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street
There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
erienewsnow.com
Mosquitoes Collected in Millcreek Township Test Positive for West Nile Virus
A mosquito group collected Aug. 24 in Millcreek Township has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday. This is the sixth group of mosquitoes to test positive this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported in the county so far. Additional...
Comments / 2