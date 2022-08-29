Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartstopper: The Opening Devon Could Take to Tear Abby and Chance’s Family Apart
A few months back, The Young & the Restless seemed about to set us up for the mother (or is it father?) of all custody battles as Devon realized he wanted in on little Dominic’s life, only for Abby to balk. Fans picked sides, the tension between mother, bio-father and adoptive father grew and… then they all decided to be one big, happy family and share custody, despite the fact that Devon had originally agreed to be more of a hands-off donor.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roof
Christian Jules LeBlanc is a soap icon for his 30-year role as Michael Baldwin on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. The actor is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that opened in July at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) in New York.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Popculture
Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know
Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
SheKnows
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
SheKnows
The Threat Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Never Saw Coming — and Will Never Be Able to Shake!
This may be one fate they can’t escape. Watch out, Steffy, because you’ve got a target on your back… and it’s not from Sheila! While we’ve all been focused on the Bold & Beautiful Big Bad taking Finn from his wife, we failed to see another threat growing. But now that the happy couple has finally reunited, it’s time to face the facts and admit that their happily ever after may always be under threat… from Li!
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
SheKnows
No Pressure, But… the Next Moves Young & Restless’ Jack and Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Make Will Not Only Decide Their Future But How We Feel About Them
Maya Angelou once said, “When people tell you who they are, believe them.” These two characters didn’t listen. Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Jack grew out of his long and sordid philandering rat bastard phase, we’ve rooted for him. And we’ve cheered on Taylor Hayes nearly all the time since she first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. But both characters are at a crucial turning point, the other side of which could turn viewers against them. How?
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Already Claimed Her Next Victim — They Just Don’t Realize It Yet
We can see where this is going even if the character in question can’t. Few and far between are the Bold & Beautiful characters at whom Sheila hasn’t taken aim and/or shot. But her next victim isn’t as likely to be the victim of gunplay as he is his own stupidity.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Making Us Dizzy as a Key Character Is Re-Recast — or Would That Just Be Un-Recast?
Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are going to see daytime’s revolving door swing open — and shut — once again. Back in June, we reported that Remington Evans had stepped in as Liam and Steffy’s daughter Kelly for Sophia Paras McKinlay and now the latter will be back on our screens.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
