ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Dozens of Amazon boxes spill out of truck after crash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — A truck crash left Amazon boxes scattered on the side of a Wisconsin highway.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page as a warning to drivers to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaKZc_0hZg3zZm00

In the post, deputies said the crash did not involve any other vehicles.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, WBAY reported.

The picture appears to show the boxes spilled out of the top of the truck. Deputies did not specify what caused the crash but did warn in its Facebook post, “As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver charged with felony OWI

Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitowoc County, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wbay#Cox Media Group
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust

Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl

A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Two Rivers Man Accused Of Armed Robbery

Bail is set at $10,000 cash for a 30-year-old Two Rivers man accused of committing an armed robbery Sunday night on the city’s eastside. Travis E. Loucks (LOWKS) is charged with Robbery-Threat Of Force, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing both Schedule I and ii Narcotic Drugs and Three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac

The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy