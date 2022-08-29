ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee charged

By Tia Johnson, Juan Cisneros, Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PS2UF_0hZg3YwH00

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — A patient and an employee at Osawatomie State Hospital are suspected of having a sexual relationship, and face charges after leaving the psychiatric facility together.

Officers booked 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III, into jail, accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody, and interfering with law enforcement Monday afternoon.

Jamey Anderson, 20, worked at the hospital. Officers arrested her on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding in escape, unlawful sexual relations, and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

The hospital notified the Osawatomie Police Department that Reyes and Anderson were missing around 5:30 Monday morning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said video showed Anderson and Reyes leaving the hospital in her Toyota Rav 4.

Investigators found the SUV about five hours later near Hillsdale Lake and determined it ran out of gas. Investigators said the pair then tried to walk away.

After several reported sightings from the public, officers located Reyes and Anderson in a tree line east of the damn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Injuries reported in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Psychiatric Hospital#Osawatomie State Hospital#Toyota#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Juvenile arrested for theft involving firearm in Ottawa

OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon. The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday. When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons […]
OTTAWA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with altering the identifying marks of a handgun, other crimes

A convicted felon was charged on Thursday in Douglas County District Court with altering the identifying marks on a 9mm handgun. Jordan Lee Morris, 36, of Lawrence, is charged with one felony count of defacing identification marks of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man jailed on weapons, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
KSNT News

RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters quickly douse morning house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department quickly responded to the 2100 block of SW Buchanan Street Tuesday morning after a call to the Shawnee County Dispatch Center reported black smoke coming from the roof of a house at approximately 9:30 a.m. According to Topeka Battalion Chief Craig McClane, the home, at 2126 SW Buchanan, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy