Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee charged

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — A patient and an employee at Osawatomie State Hospital are suspected of having a sexual relationship, and face charges after leaving the psychiatric facility together.

Officers booked 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III, into jail, accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody, and interfering with law enforcement Monday afternoon.

Jamey Anderson, 20, worked at the hospital. Officers arrested her on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding in escape, unlawful sexual relations, and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

The hospital notified the Osawatomie Police Department that Reyes and Anderson were missing around 5:30 Monday morning.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said video showed Anderson and Reyes leaving the hospital in her Toyota Rav 4.

Investigators found the SUV about five hours later near Hillsdale Lake and determined it ran out of gas. Investigators said the pair then tried to walk away.

After several reported sightings from the public, officers located Reyes and Anderson in a tree line east of the damn.

