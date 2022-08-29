ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

3 arrested in shooting of 4 teens in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday the arrests of three people in the shooting of four teens back in July. From the beginning the case had been a top priority for Miami-Dade Police who vowed to use all of their resources to solve this crime.The mother of one of the teenagers who were shot is speaking out for the first time. Lexus Lovett told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that her 13-year-old son could have lost his life but he has fortunately recovered. "I think it is awesome that the arrests have been made. It is amazing," she said. "It just lets me...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of Babysitter

In October 2001, both parents of 1-year-old Jarkeius Adside were in jail. Gwendolyn Brown, his babysitter, was supposed to take care of Jarkeius until his parents were released. On October 18, 2001, Gwendolyn walked her teenage daughter to her school bus stop. When she returned to her home near 158th Avenue and 296th Street in Miami, Florida, she was confronted by three armed men. The men reportedly bound Gwendolyn and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Cochran, with duct tape and demanded cash. While the intruders ransacked their home, Gwendolyn and Jeffrey heard a single gunshot, The Charley Project reports.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they believe is involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry vendor. Officials said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Identified After Murder-Suicide Shooting in Brickell

A man shot and killed his estranged girlfriend then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide on a Brickell sidewalk Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police said they received calls of a shooting at around 9:20 p.m. near 145 Southwest 12th Avenue. When officers arrived they found the pair...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or...
CUTLER BAY, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed After Crash With Tanker Truck in Deerfield Beach

Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning between a motorcycle and a tanker truck that closed a major intersection in Deerfield Beach. Chopper footage showed the scene near I-95 and Southwest 10th Street, with the westbound lanes closed due to the crash. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the crash...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Gets 15 Years After Plea Deal Surrounding Student's Machete Killing

A woman is the third person to take a plea deal, admitting to playing a role in the high-profile and brutal killing of a Job Corps student seven years ago. Desiray Strickland and four others were originally accused of crimes surrounding the 2015 death of Homestead Job Corps student Jose Amaya Guardado. Two of them are still awaiting trial.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Oakland Park opened up about their loss and about the teens who are now in juvenile detention, facing multiple charges. Loved ones said Maria Tellez, 35, was killed when a 13-year-old and 15-year-old escaping police crashed into her car Sunday morning.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Investigation Underway After Fatal Crash in Deerfield Beach

Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning that closed a major intersection in Deerfield Beach. Chopper footage showed the scene near I-95 and Southwest 10th Street, with the westbound lanes closed due to the crash. A motorcycle was seen in the middle of the intersection with police tarp covering...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Student taken into custody after allegedly making school shooting threat

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A student was taken into custody Thursday after threats were allegedly made toward a school in Homestead, authorities confirmed. Keys Gate Charter School was placed on lockdown as officers went classroom to classroom, making sure there were no weapons on campus. Homestead police confirmed that no...
HOMESTEAD, FL

