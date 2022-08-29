Read full article on original website
I paid $250 for a jungle-themed hotel room with a treehouse bed and waterfall tub. I thought it was a fun concept, but I wouldn't go back.
Insider's writer stayed at Anniversary Inn in Salt Lake City, a hotel with themed rooms including her jungle-inspired Swiss Family Robinson Suite.
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
The 7 Rules of Decorating a Living Room in 2022
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. After years of Scandi-inspired minimalism, the pendulum swung hard in the other direction—and now, our grandmillennial-meets-hoarder selves are seeking a...
Once upon a time in Mexico… renovating an old house in Mérida
Layer upon hidden layer revealed its different incarnations. By Tami Christiansen
Top 10 cabins designed to be the best weekend getaways
Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From a prefab energy-efficient cabin that promises to be your green dream home to a restored tiny cabin with midcentury charm and modern amenities – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
[PHOTOS]For Just $6M You Could Own This Minnesota House on an Island
It's fun to look at houses that are so out of my price range that it will "never happen". Like ever. But, it's fun to look and think "what if". Like what if I win the lottery? I still don't think I would buy this house, but imagine if you could...that would be cool. Maybe rent it out as a luxury VRBO. That's an idea.
The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls
Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
Before and After: In Just 6 Weeks, a Dated ’90s Bathroom Becomes a Sophisticated, Spa-Like Space
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite
Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
Overlanding is a relaxed blend of camping and road tripping. Here’s how to get started.
If you love road trips and the outdoors, it might be time to try overlanding. This method of slow travel where you carry everything you need to survive in your vehicle seeks a more enriching experience by focusing on enjoying the journey instead of just moving to reach a destination.
We’re Changing Rooms’ interior experts – five ways people devalue their home and why small rugs are out
RENOVATING your home can be a great idea, but may not be ideal if it actually devalues the property when it comes to selling. Changing Rooms’ interior designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead lifted the lid on six features people should consider avoiding in their houses. Speaking to Fabulous,...
Is Wood Paneling Coming Back In Style?
Do wood-paneled walls harken back to high-school memories of your parent's basement? Upcoming, modern wood-panel styles just might change your mind.
Before and After: A $4,000 Luxe Laundry Room Redo Remembers Every Detail
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Laundry rooms technically only need two things: a washer and a dryer. But, after months of using them, it’ll become clear that they also greatly benefit from folding space, hanging space, and storage space.
