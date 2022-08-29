ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

By Lucia Viti
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghYgk_0hZg2nC500

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Locations include:

Abyssinia Afterschool Enrichment Program 10325 Interstate Center Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32218

America’s Little Leaders Afterschool Program 1527 Grandy St., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Baxter E. Luther Boys & Girls Club 191 Pecan St., Jacksonville, FL 32211

Clanzel Brown Boys & Girls Club 4575 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Cornerstone of Jacksonville Afterschool Program 039 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

Don’t Miss a Beat 2839 W. Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Jax PAL- Eastside 1050 Franklin St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Jax PAL- Northside 2165 W. 33rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

Jax PAL-Westside 441 Day St., Jacksonville, FL 32254

Mali Vai Washington Youth Foundation 1096 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209

NFL YET Boys & Girls Club 555 W. 25th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

River City Science Academy Boys & Girls Club 7565 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

Sanctuary on 8th St. 120 E. 8th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Southwind Villas Boys & Girls Club 8711 Newton Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

TDH Christian Academy 5013 Broadway Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254

The Bridge Boys & Girls Club 320 W. 8th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206

The Carpenter’s Shop Afterschool Program 1601 University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211

Victory Pointe Boys & Girls Club 6750 Ramona Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Wayman Academy of the Arts 1176 Labelle St., Jacksonville, FL 32205

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL
ESPN 690

Who are the candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted the two remaining candidates running for sheriff. In the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

7th Annual Sista Strut

Join 93.3 The Beat and V101.5 for the 2022 The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. Sista Strut in Jacksonville, Florida. This year, the event will be held on Sat. Sat, October 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT 8:00 AM -10AM in Jacksonville, Florida @ Riverfront Plaza. The registration fee for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#Child Care Food Program#Fl 32218 America#Pecan#W 33rd St#Mali#Nfl#Tdh Christian Academy
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Leader

THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT

In compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act, Chapter 120, Florida Statute, a public hearing may be held if requested within twenty-one (21) days of this notice at the place, time, and date indicated below:. Place: West Nassau High School. 1 Warrior Drive. Callahan, FL 32011. Time: 6:30 P. M. Date:...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News4Jax.com

Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Brown is at home in the kitchen

Nyla Brown is a culinary arts student who attends Keiser University. Brown, a Jacksonville native, comes from a family of seven. She is the eldest sister. She concluded that cooking is her niche and that it would be her moneymaker. She originally came to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M University, but quickly realized that wasn’t her future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
988
Followers
3K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy