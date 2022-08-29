ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rents in Charlotte up 0.6% Over Past Month

Rent growth is slowing down for the season, a welcome sign for apartment hunters who have battled rapid price increases throughout the pandemic. The national median rent increased just 0.5% in August, down from over 1% in July. In most places, rents are still rising a bit faster than they did in pre-pandemic years, but much slower than they did last year.
Largest Race in NC Shutting Down I-277 This Weekend

Through their year-round efforts, Around the Crown 10K co-founders Brian Mister and his wife, Chelsea wanted to inspire members of the Charlotte community to come together to make the starting line look and feel like the community where the race is held. Being involved in the running community for many...
