Wake GOP sheriff candidate reverses stance on immigration. ‘Too late,’ say activists.
Donnie Harrison, the Republican candidate for sheriff, said the county has other resources that make the 287(g) program obsolete.
jocoreport.com
Letter To The Editor: My Thoughts On GOP Endorsement Of Three School Board Candidates
President Ronald Reagan popularized a saying, “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican”, which became known as Reagan’s 11th commandment. When I entered the race for Johnston County Board of Education, it was not to become embroiled in the political divisiveness so prevalent in today’s discourse.
wncw.org
The Green Party is on the North Carolina Ballot. What Does That Mean For State Democrats And Republicans?
WUNC Public Radio joined WNCW to cover their recent reports on the Green Party and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stien. Politics Podcast Host and veteran Politics Reporter for WUNC, Jeff Tiberii, shared his thoughts on what Green Party participation means for the November ballot and how it affects the Democrat and Republican parties. This interview first aired on Aug. 24, 2022.
‘There are 400,000 victims’: Did Leandro, North Carolina’s school funding battle, really mean all counties?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The arguments before the North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, which were supposed to be about whether the court could instruct the General Assembly on how to distribute billions of dollars for education, turned out to be an examination of the court itself and the findings on the record. This is […]
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State
North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Is a red wave coming to N.C. this fall? State Democratic strategist unpacks his predictions
Last week we had on a top GOP consultant to forecast the fall election. This week we bring on Democrat Morgan Jackson, who is a top advisor for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. We talk about the impact of the abortion ruling this summer and whether he...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Native Selected As Wayne County Assistant Manager
WAYNE COUNTY – On Monday, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to offer the assistant county manager position to Human Resources Director Ginger Moore. Moore accepted the position and will start her new role on October 1, 2022, with an annual salary of $135,000. The assistant county manager position was vacant after Chip Crumpler was promoted to county manager in July.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
North Carolina battles court over order to give more than $1 billion to schools. How should this end?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The word “Leandro” has been part of the educational nomenclature in North Carolina for so long that you could argue it should be its own classroom subject. Since 1994, when a group of five minority-majority counties – Hoke Halifax, Robeson, Vance and Cumberland – sued the state under Hoke County Board […]
WITN
Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Break Up To Make Up With Parents
RALEIGH — Although North Carolina continues to be one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, the number of students in our district-run public schools has been shrinking. Total enrollment in the 2021-22 school year was about 4% lower than a decade earlier, translating into roughly 60,000 fewer students. Districts enrolled 77% of all school-aged children in our state last year, down from 87% in 2011-12. The increasing propensity of North Carolina families to choose charter, private, or home schools has many district superintendents, board members, and other public officials greatly concerned. They worry that as school districts lose market share, their political and financial support will wither. Some are even worried that applying terms such as “market share” in this context is wrongheaded and dangerous.
WECT
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
jocoreport.com
Are Sampson Residents Safe?
SAMPSON COUNTY – Nine hundred and sixty-three square miles of homes, businesses, farm land and roadways make up Sampson County. It’s more than twice the size of Los Angeles, but unlike that city’s nearly 1,000-man police department, Sampson County only has four deputies on patrol at any given time.
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Schools Announces School Performance Grades For 2021-2022
LILLINGTON – Today the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades for the 2021-2022 school year. While there is work to be done, there are many positives reflected. In the newly released 2021-22 data, Harnett County results align closely with state trends and continue to move on a positive trajectory with increased scores in most areas.
North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, DOR says
CHARLOTTE — If you’re one of the millions of Americans getting a break from the Biden Administration’s new student loan forgiveness plan, be sure to sock some money away to pay the state government around tax time. Last week, the White House announced a plan to eliminate...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville, Cumberland offices to close for Labor Day holiday
City and county government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The city of Fayetteville released this schedule for government offices and services:. Police Department: The main lobby and records until will be closed Monday. Many police reports are available online at faypd.com.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
'What in the world?': NC sheriff candidate says shots fired at his campaign sign in front yard
"It was multiple, really rapid gunfire."
New trial for North Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who...
