ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
wncw.org

The Green Party is on the North Carolina Ballot. What Does That Mean For State Democrats And Republicans?

WUNC Public Radio joined WNCW to cover their recent reports on the Green Party and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stien. Politics Podcast Host and veteran Politics Reporter for WUNC, Jeff Tiberii, shared his thoughts on what Green Party participation means for the November ballot and how it affects the Democrat and Republican parties. This interview first aired on Aug. 24, 2022.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Smithfield, NC
Government
Charlotte Stories

NC Governor Announces $206 Million In Internet Grants Across the State

North Carolina state officials have just announced the largest round of tech grants our state has ever seen to help over 85,000 residents across 69 counties connect to high-speed internet. The $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants are in addition to the previously announced...
SMALL BUSINESS
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Native Selected As Wayne County Assistant Manager

WAYNE COUNTY – On Monday, the Wayne County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to offer the assistant county manager position to Human Resources Director Ginger Moore. Moore accepted the position and will start her new role on October 1, 2022, with an annual salary of $135,000. The assistant county manager position was vacant after Chip Crumpler was promoted to county manager in July.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Electronic Voting#Voting Machines#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Republicans#The Nc Network For Fair#The John Locke Foundation#Cybersecurity Expert#Nc State University#Democratic
WITN

Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County. The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Opinion: Break Up To Make Up With Parents

RALEIGH — Although North Carolina continues to be one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, the number of students in our district-run public schools has been shrinking. Total enrollment in the 2021-22 school year was about 4% lower than a decade earlier, translating into roughly 60,000 fewer students. Districts enrolled 77% of all school-aged children in our state last year, down from 87% in 2011-12. The increasing propensity of North Carolina families to choose charter, private, or home schools has many district superintendents, board members, and other public officials greatly concerned. They worry that as school districts lose market share, their political and financial support will wither. Some are even worried that applying terms such as “market share” in this context is wrongheaded and dangerous.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
jocoreport.com

Are Sampson Residents Safe?

SAMPSON COUNTY – Nine hundred and sixty-three square miles of homes, businesses, farm land and roadways make up Sampson County. It’s more than twice the size of Los Angeles, but unlike that city’s nearly 1,000-man police department, Sampson County only has four deputies on patrol at any given time.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Schools Announces School Performance Grades For 2021-2022

LILLINGTON – Today the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades for the 2021-2022 school year. While there is work to be done, there are many positives reflected. In the newly released 2021-22 data, Harnett County results align closely with state trends and continue to move on a positive trajectory with increased scores in most areas.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville, Cumberland offices to close for Labor Day holiday

City and county government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The city of Fayetteville released this schedule for government offices and services:. Police Department: The main lobby and records until will be closed Monday. Many police reports are available online at faypd.com.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFAE

New trial for North Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy