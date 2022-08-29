ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge prohibits Peppertree from signing new leases

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge granted the City of Memphis’ motion to prohibit Peppertree Apartments from signing new leases for 120 days.

In his ruling, Judge John Fowlkes said Peppertree failed to keep the property up to code after two walkways collapsed in the recent weeks and a fire destroyed the leasing office .

Earlier this month, the City of Memphis requested an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against Peppertree and its owners.

City asks judge to stop Peppertree from accepting new tenants, renewing leases

Now, Peppertree is unable to accept new tenants due to structural damage to the property and ongoing crime surrounding the complex.

Peppertree can continue to renew leases for its existing tenants.

Judge Fowlkes plans to revisit the issue in 120 days.

