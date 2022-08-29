Ryan France

Read full article on original website
GLORIA GUIDRY
Gloria M. Guidry, 88, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Savior Little Church at 201 Church St., Lockport on Tuesday, September, 6th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following in Holy Savior Cemetery.
GREGORY GISCLAIR
Gregory “Greg” P. Gisclair, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. His funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
GALLERY: Golden Meadow vs. Raceland - Middle School Football
Raceland Middle School got a 22-6 victory over Golden Meadow on Thursday night at Central Lafourche High School. The Cubs used a big second half to erase a 6-0 deficit, scoring 22 unanswered points to secure the win. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: H.L. Bourgeois vs. Lafayette - Varsity Football
It was a rough start to the varsity football season for H.L. Bourgeois with Lafayette scoring a dominant 56-7 victory over the Braves on Thursday night at Tom B. Smith Stadium. See photos of the game online. Also enjoy a special moment pre-game when special needs student Kai Swan got...
GALLERY: LCO vs. Bayou Blue - Parish Football
LCO beat Bayou Blue Middle 44-16 on Wednesday afternoon, improving to 2-0 in the parish schedule in the big win. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Lutcher - Varsity Football
Lutcher defeated Thibodaux 62-35 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Bulldogs used explosive offense throughout the game to keep the Tigers off balance, showing why they a Top 10 team in the state for Class 4A. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY...
GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Haynes Academy - Prep Volleyball
The Central Lafourche volleyball team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday afternoon, opening up with a non-district match with Haynes Academy. Haynes scored a straight-sets win in the varsity match, winning 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15. They also won the JV match. See photos of both matches online.
Lafourche Booking Log: August 30, 2022
There were several arrests in Lafourche Parish on August 30, 2022.
Cut-Off Man Convicted of Raping Teenager While Mother Was Restrained
Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Cut-Off man was found guilty of 1st Degree Rape and Sexual Battery by a Lafourche Parish jury earlier today, September 1st. According to trial testimony, Morgan Ratley, 55, and the victim’s mother met online and formed a relationship. Eventually, Ratley moved...
Galliano Pontoon Bridge to close to vehicular traffic this afternoon
The Galliano Pontoon Bridge will close today at 4:30 p.m. and be out until further notice. Parish Government announced the closure a few minutes ago on social media, saying that the bridge is having mechanical problems and will need to close to vehicular traffic. Parish Government says it appreciates locals' patience and that an update will be given as soon as the bridge is able to again be crossed.
