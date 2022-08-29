ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lampard credits Everton team spirit and defensive attitude

Everton and Leeds United battled to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the feature game of the night, with Anthony Gordon’s opener canceled out in the second half by Luis Sinisterra. Speaking immediately after the game, Toffees manager Frank Lampard commended his side’s battling performance for the...
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely

It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being. Diogo Dalot: 7/10. Had a part in the goal and didn’t...
Drake and LeBron James Among Group of Investors Closing in on Takeover of AC Milan

The New York Yankees are teaming up with U.S. private equity group RedBird Capital Partners to become minority investors in Italian soccer club AC Milan. The Financial Times reports Yankee Global Enterprises, the MLB team’s parent company, and Los Angeles-based investment firm Main Street Advisors—which includes LeBron James and Drake among its group of investors—are closing in on a deal to purchase the reigning Serie A champions for just over $1.2 billion.
Athletic: Tanganga now likely to stay at Tottenham

For a long time it looked like Japhet Tanganga was heading to Italy this summer on loan. Now it looks as though he’ll be staying at Spurs. Charlie Eccleshare, writing in The Athletic’s transfer tracker (£), says that although Nottingham Forest still have an interest in taking him on loan for this season, Spurs are now unlikely to let him go so close to the end of the transfer window.
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town

We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
And Tiémoué Bakayoko still remains on loan from Chelsea at AC Milan

AC Milan and Tiémoué Bakayoko had at least three, if not six or even eight months to figure out a way to extricate themselves from the two-year loan commitment made to Chelsea in 2021, but as the bell tolled for the transfer window last night, the 28-year-old very much remained a Rossoneri.
Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary

Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
Sports
Fenerbahçe confirm agreement with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi transfer

Michy Batshuayi looked set to join Nottingham Forest last night, but a supposed delay in the paperwork prevented that operation from being completed successfully, leaving the 28-year-old in a bit of a limbo at Chelsea. Fortunately, Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe have swooped in and rescued Michy from a lost season...
Official: Liverpool Sign Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo

Liverpool have this evening officially completed the loan signing of 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus, with the controlling player set to join a side in the midst of an injury crisis that compelled them to seek to sign a player at his position. It’s not the signing of...
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity...
Report: Bryan Gil staying with Tottenham

With all of the incomings and outgoings that have been happening at Tottenham Hotspur this summer window, one nailed on assumption was to let Bryan Gil return to La Liga and play another year with Valencia on a loan. The cards were dealt for roughly a week, with the two...
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte

Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
