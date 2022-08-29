For a long time it looked like Japhet Tanganga was heading to Italy this summer on loan. Now it looks as though he’ll be staying at Spurs. Charlie Eccleshare, writing in The Athletic’s transfer tracker (£), says that although Nottingham Forest still have an interest in taking him on loan for this season, Spurs are now unlikely to let him go so close to the end of the transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO