PHILIP, SD – The SDSU Cottonwood Field Station is in the heart of our state’s rangeland. Established in 1907 by the agricultural experiment station at South Dakota State University, with research focused on crops and soils, it is one of SDSU’s oldest research stations. The facility which now focuses on beef cattle production on the range, includes 2,640 acres between Wall and Phillip and 1100 acres of summer grazing pasture at Fort Meade near Rapid City.

COTTONWOOD, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO