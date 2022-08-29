ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Western Iowa Today

Walmart Purchase Of Share In Nebraska Beef Packing Plan Called “Seismic Shift”

(Des Moines, IA) — Walmart’s move to buy a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant is being called a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger is the principal developer of Des Moines-based Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company. Tentinger says anytime you can bring the farmer’s product closer to the end user – to retail – it’s a good thing long-term.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area along Interstate Highway 29. The […] The post Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kfornow.com

Nebraska Among States Issuing USDA Child Food Benefits for Summer

Two 3 years old twins girls taking their breakfast (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with Nebraska and 41 other states and territories across the country to provide summer food buying benefits to families with children. These states and territories will provide an estimated $12.5 billion in temporary nutrition benefits to approximately 32 million children.
kfornow.com

2022 Study: Nebraska Among Top 10 Safest States

USA states on map: Nebraska (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Nebraska is among the safest states in the country. The market research firm, TOP Data, analyzed 37 metrics organized into 6 key indicators of crime and prevention, including Personal Safety, Public Safety, Financial Safety, Mental Health, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Public Security.
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Viaero Wireless Camera Network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Viaero Wireless Camera Network provides viewers a visual of weather activity, breaking news and other happenings, helping to keep our communities safe and informed. Viaero Wireless stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk more about the benefits of the cameras.
kbhbradio.com

Upgrades to Cottonwood Field Station will allow for more research and hands-on education

PHILIP, SD – The SDSU Cottonwood Field Station is in the heart of our state’s rangeland. Established in 1907 by the agricultural experiment station at South Dakota State University, with research focused on crops and soils, it is one of SDSU’s oldest research stations. The facility which now focuses on beef cattle production on the range, includes 2,640 acres between Wall and Phillip and 1100 acres of summer grazing pasture at Fort Meade near Rapid City.
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
