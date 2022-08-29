ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor

Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report

Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
