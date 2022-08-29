Read full article on original website
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor
Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
New Jersey police investigating after multiple children bitten by fox in Ocean County
A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.
Toms River Hookah Lounge, Scene Of Fatal Shooting, Ordered Shuttered By Local Officials: Report
Toms River officials have closed the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two others hurt in a weekend shooting, NJ Advance Media reports. Hooper Avenue lounge 'Top Tier Hookah' has been forced to shut down due to zoning, code, and safety violations, and has had its certificate of occupancy revoked, the outlet reports citing a statement from Mayor Maurice Hill.
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Hookah lounge where man was shot and killed is shut down by N.J. town
Officials in Toms River have shuttered the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two other injured in a shooting early Saturday. Top Tier Hookah on Hooper Avenue has had its certificate of occupancy revoked and has been ordered to close due to zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said.
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
Lodi Schools Chief Arrested On Assault Charges At Jersey Shore
Lodi Schools Supt. Douglas Petty was arrested on an assault charge at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, Daily Voice has learned. Details were sketchy, but a records officer at the Ocean County Jail confirmed that Petty was arrested by Seaside Heights police on Sunday, Aug. 28. Petty was charged...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide at NJ home
Authorities launched an investigation after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey on Wednesday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING POLICE AND DWI
PRESS RELEASE-STATEN ISLAND MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ELUDING AND DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 29, 2022, Antwan McPhatter, 26, of Staten Island, New York, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, as well as the motor vehicle offenses of Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-129b, in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 3, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.
Stay alive: Why officials in Monmouth County, NJ are warning drivers
Following a historically deadly summer on Monmouth County roadways, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging motorists to be especially careful heading into the autumn season. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due to vehicular incidents, the highest such...
Deaths at N.J. home were apparent murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Woodbridge, authorities said. Police received a 911 call about an “unresponsive female” lying on the front lawn on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
News 12
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting. The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Top Tier Hookah Lounge in the Silverton section of Toms River. Friends and family members have identified...
Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K
A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said. Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said. The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street....
