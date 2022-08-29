Read full article on original website
fox46.com
I-77 South reopens after crash near Exit 30 over Lake Norman: NCDOT
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson. NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith...
wccbcharlotte.com
Piedmont Lithium Opens New HQ In Belmont, Ahead Of Planned Mine
BELMONT, N.C. – Piedmont Lithium held a grand opening for its new headquarters in Belmont Wednesday. The company hopes to open a lithium mine in Gaston County, though some neighbors have concerns. Piedmont wants to build the mine on a site off Highway 150, east of Cherryville. U.S. Senator...
WXII 12
Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
WBTV
Grassroots effort to clean tons of trash left by homeless in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The small city of Lincolnton is facing some big city problems when it comes to the issue of homelessness. Some residents say camps are popping up around the area at a noticeable rate. These encampments also generate tons of trash. Recently, a grassroots organization came in to clean up a hundred bags full of debris, but the problem will only come back.
Piedmont Lithium CEO: Mining operation is safe for residents
BELMONT, N.C. — Piedmont Lithium has been in a three-year battle to mine for lithium that will power long-lasting batteries to support electric vehicles. Some residents believe the plan would destroy their community and threaten their water supply. Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon was at the Montcross Chamber of...
fox46.com
1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
Residents express concerns after deer found severely injured in south Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — Residents in one south Charlotte neighborhood are reporting that someone is shooting arrows at deer near their homes. Channel 9s’ Erika Jackson spoke with several neighbors in Huntingtowne Farms who said they’ve found arrows scattered in unlikely places in their community. Some even reported seeing...
No injuries in south Charlotte school bus crash: Medic
The accident happened on South Boulevard at Wisteria Drive.
wallstreetwindow.com
How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson
Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
focusnewspaper.com
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
Luxury home off Providence Road tops list of county’s priciest sales at $6.5M
CHARLOTTE — An estate off Providence Road that just recently registered as the most expensive home listing in Charlotte is off the market. It sold for $6.45 million in mid-July, carrying the highest price tag of any Mecklenburg County residential property that traded last month. The home, at 9,822...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln commissioners hire new county manager
LINCOLNTON – The “interim” qualifier will be dropped from the title of County Manager Davin Madden following a closed-session meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning. Madden was hired by Lincoln County as public health director in February 2020 and served as chief administrator...
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 10:36 AM EDT September 1, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
