Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
Yardbarker
Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
1 Bold Trade Sends Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner To Lakers
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Want to Win With That Sh-t Head'
Bob Ryan is tired of Kevin Durant's act.
3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp
Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
New contracts setting Jordan Poole's market value for Warriors?
The Warriors will either have to reach a rookie scale extension with Jordan Poole by October 17 or deal with him as a restricted free agent next summer. Either way, new contracts around the league are already setting his market value, writes Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Anfernee...
Trevon Wesco Scooped up by the Bears
Former West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco finds a new home in the Windy City
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes
James Harden gifted Lil Baby a one-of-one pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in 'Chrome' colorway.
NBA trade rumors: Execs think the Hawks could make a play for Celtics guard
Jaylen Brown couldn’t have been happy about seeing his name included in Kevin Durant trade rumors. Could a move to the Atlanta Hawks be coming in free agency?. For the time being, the Kevin Durant drama is over and the Brooklyn Nets have moved forward with their current roster. Before trade talks died down, reports circulated that Jaylen Brown had been offered by the Celtics to try and acquire Durant via trade.
San Antonio Spurs Land Markelle Fultz In Major Trade Scenario
Expectations are a funny thing, and the NBA is a prime example. Often, they drive our perception of reality, even though the two are essentially unrelated. After all, what we thought would happen has no bearing on what happens. Sometimes, we’re mistaken, and the best thing we can do is admit that and change our perception.
ESPN panel of NBA coaches, execs picking Suns, Clippers over Warriors
The panel doesn't even expect the Warriors to repeat as Western Conference champs.
