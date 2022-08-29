ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week - Week of Aug. 27

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

Meet the Battle Creek Enquirer Athletes of the Week, presented by Oaklawn Hospital.

Each week during the high school fall sports season, we will ask our readers to vote for the top performance of the week in all the fall sports, taking a look at events from Monday-Saturday.

Make sure to vote early and often for your pick, as the winner will get an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt. Fans can vote for their favorite athlete until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

VOTE HERE: ENQUIRER ATHLETE OF THE WEEK - AUG. 27

Xander Renker

Lakeview Tennis

No. 1 singles player Xander Renker helped Lakeview win the annual All-City Boys Tennis Tournament as the Spartans had 31 team points. Renker swept the field in the top flight, including a key win over second-place Spencer Wilcox of Harper Creek, 6-4, 6-2.

Devoine Newton

Battle Creek Central Football

Junior quarterback Devoine Newton had a big night despite the Bearcats losing a heartbreaker to Byron Center in the season opener in overtime. Newton had three touchdown passes on his way to 294 yards passing and added a touchdown run from eight yards out on a quarterback keeper.

Luke Holbrook

Marshall Football

Marshall earned a gritty 14-0 win over Gull Lake in the opener. Luke Holbrook scored both touchdowns for the Redhawks on two scoring runs as Marshall opened the year at 1-0 and needed all the points it could get in this defensive non-conference clash.

Anya Rankin

Lakeview Volleyball

Led by a top performance by Anya Rankin, Lakeview won the prestigious Cereal City Volleyball Invitational. Rankin led the Spartans with 30 kills on the day with 19 digs as Lakeview beat Marshall in the semifinals and defeated state power Temperance Bedford in the Gold Division Finals, 25-20, 25-19.

C ontact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Vote for the Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week - Week of Aug. 27

