Vote for the Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week - Week of Aug. 27

Xander Renker

Lakeview Tennis

No. 1 singles player Xander Renker helped Lakeview win the annual All-City Boys Tennis Tournament as the Spartans had 31 team points. Renker swept the field in the top flight, including a key win over second-place Spencer Wilcox of Harper Creek, 6-4, 6-2.

Devoine Newton

Battle Creek Central Football

Junior quarterback Devoine Newton had a big night despite the Bearcats losing a heartbreaker to Byron Center in the season opener in overtime. Newton had three touchdown passes on his way to 294 yards passing and added a touchdown run from eight yards out on a quarterback keeper.

Luke Holbrook

Marshall Football

Marshall earned a gritty 14-0 win over Gull Lake in the opener. Luke Holbrook scored both touchdowns for the Redhawks on two scoring runs as Marshall opened the year at 1-0 and needed all the points it could get in this defensive non-conference clash.

Anya Rankin

Lakeview Volleyball

Led by a top performance by Anya Rankin, Lakeview won the prestigious Cereal City Volleyball Invitational. Rankin led the Spartans with 30 kills on the day with 19 digs as Lakeview beat Marshall in the semifinals and defeated state power Temperance Bedford in the Gold Division Finals, 25-20, 25-19.

