Patrizia Ciofi, Olga Peretyatko & Sandrine Piau Lead Opera Grand Avignon’s 2022-23 Season
The Opera Grand Avignon has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the vocal performances for season. Bertrand Cuiller conducts Handel’s “Rinaldo” in a production by Claire Dancoisne. Paul Figuier, Blandine de Sansal, Maïlys de Villoutreys, Aurore Bucher, Timothée Varon, Rita Tchenko and Marion Zaboitzeff.
Katia Ricciarelli Weighs in on Plácido Domingo’s Arena di Verona Performances
Soprano Katia Ricciarelli is weighing in on Plácido Domingo’s controversial performances at the Arena di Verona. The soprano, who performed with Domingo for many years told Corriere della Sera, “It’s a physiological question. The vocal cords are muscles that, with age, no longer work as they once did. This is the reason why I no longer do opera: I don’t want to risk it. Marilyn Horne, an American alto and mezzo-soprano, told me several years ago that when she encountered even just one note in an opera that bothered her, she stopped interpreting it. I agree with her. Domingo has always been a great tenor: why become a baritone over the years? It’s something I don’t understand.”
The Washington Bach Consort Opens Seasons With World Premiere by Trevor Weston
“A New Song: Mythologies Past and Present” by Trevor Weston makes its world premiere by opening the Washington Bach Consort’s 45th season on Sept. 18, 2022. Not only does this mark an important season, but “A New Song” is the Consort’s first commission. In “A New Song,” Weston explores the use of period instruments and voice styles mixed with past and present-day sounds.
Opera Profile: Péter Eötvös’ ‘Senza Sangue’
With a modest cast of only two, and composed as a modern compliment to Bela Bartok’s expressionist opera “Bluebeard’s Castle”, composed in 1918 and reading as a complex, minor-second analogy of Bartok’s inner turmoil at the time, Hungarian composer Péter Eötvös’ 12th one-act opera “Senza sangue” is a pearl of the new operatic epoch, a testament to the power of expanded stories, and the unification of reality, hardship, hope, and music.
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces Day-Long Program to Kickstart 2022-23 Season
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden will kick off its 2022-23 season with a unique showcase open to all Berliners. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., the company will open its doors, allowing audiences a unique experience to enter the opera house and engage with a diverse program.
Susanne Mentzer Announces Retirement from the Opera Stage
Susanne Mentzer has announced she is retiring from the opera stage. The mezzo took to social media and said, “From somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. Sad/happy tears. Going out in my own terms. I could not have had a more loving and talented group of people to be with for my final show. My first opera was Figaro and my last was as well. I have no more contracts so decided at 65.5 years of age and after 42 years singing professionally, it was a good time. Amazingly there were two people who have been with me through most of it who just happened to be working on this show: Laurie Feldman and Dennis Giacque.”
The Royal Opera House Announces Cast for ‘The Rape of Lucretia’
The Royal Opera House has announced the full casting for Britten’s “The Rape of Lucretia.”. The opera, which opens on Oct. 29 at Britten Pears Arts, Snape Maltings before heading to the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House on Nov. 13, will star Anne Marie Stanley in the title role. She will be joined by Carolyn Holt, Sarah Dufresne, Jolyon Loy, Anthony Reed, Kieran Rayner, Sydney Baedke, and Michael Gibson. Corinna Niemeyer conducts.
Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition Announces 2022 Winners
The Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition has announced its 2022 winners. Taking home first prize and 10,000 euros was Grish Martirosyan with Aebh Kelly taking home the second prize and 5,000 euros. Aaron Godfrey-Mayes was the recipient of 4,000 euros and the third prize while Laura Lolita Peresivana was given fourth place and 3,000 euros. Rounding out the top six were Zuzanna Nalewajek (fifth place and 2,000 euros) and Changdai Park (sixth prize and 1,000 euros).
Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Announces Nominations for 42nd Annual Dora Awards
On August 29, 2022, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced the nominations for the 42 Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in theatre, dance, and opera in Toronto. Leading the opera category with nine nominations is “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light” by Tapestry Opera in partnership...
Toledo Opera Announces Return of ‘Opera Outdoors’ Series
Toledo Opera has announced the return of its outdoors series. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022 and running through Sept. 21, 2022 for a total of five performances (Wednesdays and Saturdays), the company will showcase the fifth installment of the popular series at the Toledo Botanical Garden and Toledo Farmer’s Market.
Opera Meets Film: The Question Use of Opera in Dario Argento’s ‘Opera’
Shot by Italian director Dario Argento in 1987, and praised for its creative gore and dramatic use of tension, the giallo (Italian mystery thriller) film “Opera” recounts the bloody escapades of a masked killer as he stalks an operatic soprano during a production of Verdi’s Macbeth at an opera house.
Town Hall to Celebrate Pioneering Female Composers with Concert Series
On October 15, 2022, Town Hall will launch a series of concerts in celebration of four contemporary, female composers. The series will open with the New York premiere of Meredith Monk’s “Memory Game.” Released as an album in 2020, the work is a look through Monk’s storied career, and features her Vocal Ensemble comprised of Theo Bleckmann, Katie Geissinger, Allison Sniffin, and long-time collaborators Bang on a Can All-Stars.
Members of Orchestra at Arena di Verona Protest ‘Humiliating’ Performance Featuring Plácido Domingo
Following performances at the Arena di Verona headlined by Plácido Domingo, the members of orchestra refused to stand during the final ovations in protest of the quality of the showcases. Per several reports, the performances, which celebrated the music of Verdi across several scenes from his operas, received a...
Spotlight Artists Management to Feature Contemporary Composers in ‘Ukrainian Anthology’ Concert
On September 9, 2022, Spotlight Artists Management will present “Ukrainian Anthology,. a concert of works of contemporary classical works. Held at St. John’s in The Village, the program will be comprised of work by contemporary Ukrainian composers, such as Mykola Lysenko, Mikhailo Zherbin, Andy Didorenko, Valentin Silvestrov, Artem Lyakhovich, Vyacheslav Samofalov, Olena Protopopova, Vladimir Ptushkin, Lilia Bgeeva, and Alexander Rodin.
