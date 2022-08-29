Susanne Mentzer has announced she is retiring from the opera stage. The mezzo took to social media and said, “From somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. Sad/happy tears. Going out in my own terms. I could not have had a more loving and talented group of people to be with for my final show. My first opera was Figaro and my last was as well. I have no more contracts so decided at 65.5 years of age and after 42 years singing professionally, it was a good time. Amazingly there were two people who have been with me through most of it who just happened to be working on this show: Laurie Feldman and Dennis Giacque.”

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO