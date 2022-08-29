Read full article on original website
18-year-old sentenced in fatal 2019 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder for his role in a fatal shooting when he was 15 has been sentenced. Dawann Martin was sentenced to spend a total of 80 years behind bars on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement on Aug. 16.
Courts: Local man gets 10 years for dealing methamphetamine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who dealt methamphetamine to a criminal informant working with law enforcement received just over 10 years in prison at his sentencing this week, according to U.S. District Court records. Starsky Guin previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and...
Teen who gunned down woman when he was 15 handed 80 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He shot and killed a woman at Fort Wayne apartment complex when he was 15 years old. Now he’s going to prison for what could be the rest of his life. A judge on Friday sentenced Dawann Martin Jr. to 80 years for...
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
Police: Stabbing victim dies; suspect now facing murder charge
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of stabbing another man more than 30 times in Decatur last week, leaving his victim gravely injured. Now, a man who tried to escape police before being arrested in Ohio is facing a murder charge. The Adams County Prosecutor’s office has upgraded...
Court docs: man charged with stealing milk jug full of change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man potentially faces two to 12 years in prison after breaking into a home and stealing a milk jug full of loose change with an estimated value between $50 and $100. On Aug. 12, police received a report from a friend...
Court docs: Man once shot woman over drug debt; now facing more prison time for dealing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective. Fort Wayne Police arrested...
Man handed 4 years in prison for son’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with neglect in the death of his toddler son will spend four years in prison, and two more for a bond revocation for another charge. Trevon Bishop, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for a case that nearly never made it to the courtroom. The family of one-year-old Elias Paez took to chalking the pavement in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office on South Calhoun Street in December, demanding that Bishop be held accountable in Elias’ death.
Courts: Feds bust bulk fentanyl trafficking operation in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He imported fentanyl pills from the southwest part of the country, and he was known to use minor children and others to help sell them in bulk to high-money buyers. At least three times this spring, though, he set up deals with a criminal...
Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run
LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
Details emerge from scuffle at Lima Senior
LIMA — An altercation outside Lima Senior High School last Friday, which resulted in the suspension of three football players, reportedly started after an older man punched a woman who was waiting in her car, according to a police report of the incident filed by the Lima Police Department.
“Only a matter of time” before new fentanyl pills make it to Fort Wayne
Rainbow fentanyl resembles candy because of the colors. It makes experts like Tommy Streeter from Fort Wayne Recovery worry that kids could be targeted.
Motorcyclist tossed after speeding into turn: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt when police said he took a turn too quickly and laid his bike down on an Adams County roadway Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East, just northeast of Decatur.
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
Man arrested after standoff in mobile home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a short standoff in a mobile home. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court in the Valley Hills West mobile home park off West Washington Center Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Man arrested after holding woman, child inside home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after he held a woman and child in a bedroom during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court near Washington Center Road on the city’s northwest side at 7:19 a.m. Police say someone called dispatch that her friend sent her a video and told her that she was locked in her bedroom along with her child and that the door was barricaded.
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
Court docs: Woman bashed boyfriend’s head with jar over Instagram account
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of lacerating her boyfriend’s head with a glass mason jar over his Instagram account is now facing felony charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 46-year-old Jill Elaine Waters on Monday on preliminary counts of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Allen Superior Court records.
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
