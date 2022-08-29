ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

18-year-old sentenced in fatal 2019 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder for his role in a fatal shooting when he was 15 has been sentenced. Dawann Martin was sentenced to spend a total of 80 years behind bars on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement on Aug. 16.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Local man gets 10 years for dealing methamphetamine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who dealt methamphetamine to a criminal informant working with law enforcement received just over 10 years in prison at his sentencing this week, according to U.S. District Court records. Starsky Guin previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license

OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Stabbing victim dies; suspect now facing murder charge

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of stabbing another man more than 30 times in Decatur last week, leaving his victim gravely injured. Now, a man who tried to escape police before being arrested in Ohio is facing a murder charge. The Adams County Prosecutor’s office has upgraded...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Man handed 4 years in prison for son’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with neglect in the death of his toddler son will spend four years in prison, and two more for a bond revocation for another charge. Trevon Bishop, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for a case that nearly never made it to the courtroom. The family of one-year-old Elias Paez took to chalking the pavement in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office on South Calhoun Street in December, demanding that Bishop be held accountable in Elias’ death.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run

LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Details emerge from scuffle at Lima Senior

LIMA — An altercation outside Lima Senior High School last Friday, which resulted in the suspension of three football players, reportedly started after an older man punched a woman who was waiting in her car, according to a police report of the incident filed by the Lima Police Department.
LIMA, OH
Public Safety
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist tossed after speeding into turn: police

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was hurt when police said he took a turn too quickly and laid his bike down on an Adams County roadway Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and C.R. 200 East, just northeast of Decatur.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested after standoff in mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a short standoff in a mobile home. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court in the Valley Hills West mobile home park off West Washington Center Road on a report of a domestic disturbance.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man arrested after holding woman, child inside home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after he held a woman and child in a bedroom during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court near Washington Center Road on the city’s northwest side at 7:19 a.m. Police say someone called dispatch that her friend sent her a video and told her that she was locked in her bedroom along with her child and that the door was barricaded.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman bashed boyfriend’s head with jar over Instagram account

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of lacerating her boyfriend’s head with a glass mason jar over his Instagram account is now facing felony charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 46-year-old Jill Elaine Waters on Monday on preliminary counts of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Allen Superior Court records.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN

