Afghan refugee resettlement discussion taking place Aug. 29

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is currently home to 700 Afghan refugees.

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, St. Louis has worked to bring Afghan refugees to the area.

In July, the International Institute of St. Louis welcomed a family of four to St. Louis. On Monday, the U.S. State Department’s director of refugee resettlement will be in St. Louis to discuss ongoing efforts to bring Afghan refugees to the area.

Since 2021 the International Institute has welcomed more than 700 Afghans to the region. They have plans to re-settle about 1,000 more.

