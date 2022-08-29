Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick’s Addiction Leads to an O’Brien Intervention
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 “That’s All There Is to That.”]. First, let’s get the good news out of the way: Sarah’s (Jessica Sipos) pregnant again, and she and Kevin (Brendan Penny) are thrilled. After saying “I love you,” Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) signal making their relationship official with a handshake and a kiss.
‘The Midnight Club’ Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show’s ‘Big Mystery’
The Midnight Club is the latest Netflix offering from the duo behind gothic hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor and last year’s shocking spookfest Midnight Mass. Horror master Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy bring us this spooky new series, set in a bleak hospice where eight terminally ill teens tell one another terrifying tales, which we see play out onscreen.
‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama
Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
‘Cornered’: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Favorite Activities (VIDEO)
The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead may have had to be careful about what they said before their episodes aired, but star Terry Crews was very open when he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con and answered some questions about himself, including what he’d be doing if he wasn’t an actor, how he relaxes, what he’s watching now, and more.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 5-11): ‘Monarch,’ ‘American Gigolo’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 5-11.
‘Recipes for Love and Murder’: Maria Doyle Kennedy Previews ‘Joyful’ Mystery Series
It’s rare to find a crime drama that also leaves you with mouth-watering envy, but Recipes for Love and Murder is exactly that show. Starring Outlander‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy, the Karoo, South African-set series based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling A Tannie Maria Mystery novels puts food and crime hand-in-hand with Kennedy’s character. Working at the local newspaper, Tannie Maria’s recipe writing hits a roadblock when her editor informs her that the column is being cut from the publication.
Sam Heughan Plays Against Type as a ‘Quite Unstable’ Potential Perp in ‘Suspect’
You’ll quickly ID one prime suspect in this drama about a veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), investigating the possible murder of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), and retracing her last days and hours in hopes of discovering the truth. Outlander’s Sam Heughan appears in the fifth of...
Recipe for Murder, Office Comedy, Athletes on the Edge, CW Farewells
If TV is your favorite Labor Day activity, you’re in luck. Among the many new offerings: Acorn serves up a delectable light mystery, Comedy Central presents a comedy film from one of The Office’s top producers (and actors), National Geographic takes you to the edge with adventure athletes, and The CW closes the door on two of its series.
