Central West End MetroLink elevator out of service
ST. LOUIS – Get ready to climb stairs if you use MetroLink’s Central West End Station.
Starting Monday, August 29, the elevator will be out of service until Friday due to construction work. After the elevator reopens, the staircase from Euclid Avenue to the platform will temporarily close through the end of the weekend.
The MetroLink platform will remain open throughout construction, and MetroLink trains will continue to serve the station.
