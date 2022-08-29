Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
wkzo.com
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
wkzo.com
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
Deputies: Woman robbed gas station near Kzoo with knife
A woman armed with a knife robbed a gas station near Kalamazoo on Sunday, deputies say.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found dead; Police looking for man in murder probe
After a woman who was reported missing last week in Michigan was found dead on Tuesday, police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in a murder investigation. Mollie Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township, was found dead Tuesday from an apparent gun shot wound after...
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
wkzo.com
Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
MSP: Pedestrian killed in Gobles crash
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
WWMTCw
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
WWMTCw
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
WWMTCw
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape
PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
