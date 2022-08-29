ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
PORTAGE, MI
westernherald.com

WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
PORTAGE, MI
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WSB Radio

Michigan shooting: 3 dead, including child, in possible murder-suicide; 3 kids escape

PORTAGE, Mich. — A possible murder-suicide left three people, including a 6-year-old, dead in Michigan, authorities said. According to WOOD-TV and WXMI-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment home on Milham Avenue in Portage. Portage police, SWAT officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and possible hostages, the news outlets reported.
PORTAGE, MI

