Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend.
According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.
All three suspects were caught.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer.
A 17-year-old boy from Elgin was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.
And a 10-year-old Rockford boy was also charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.
Police said the three teens were detained and then released to their parents.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 8