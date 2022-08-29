ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer

By John Clark
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wivcl_0hZg0kTU00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

All three suspects were caught.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer.

A 17-year-old boy from Elgin was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

And a 10-year-old Rockford boy was also charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

Police said the three teens were detained and then released to their parents.

