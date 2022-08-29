ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies pounded 22 hits, scored 18 runs and did basically anything they wanted offensively in an 18-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Yet surprisingly, the story was about the pitching. Left-hander Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, giving the Phillies another rotation option during the stretch run. He walked none and struck out six, carving through the D-backs lineup with ease. “We needed a ‘W’ today and that’s what we did,” Falter said. “The bats were fantastic, I went out and did my job and gave us a chance to win.”
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies ended their three-game losing streak in the most thunderous of ways, destroying the Arizona Diamondbacks in Wednesday night’s series finale to the tune of an 18-2 score. The Phillies absolutely showed no mercy on almost every Diamondbacks pitcher they saw on the mound in the game, with nine Philadelphia batters finishing with […] The post Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Phillies end skid behind Falter and 22 hits from the offense

PHOENIX – Hey, how ‘bout a thumbs-up for Bailey Falter. The guy has spent the season riding up and down the Northeast Extension between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, a big-leaguer one day, a minor-leaguer the next. He has been recalled by the big club seven times this season....
ClutchPoints

Phillies absolutely smash 81-year-old record

The Philadelphia Phillies came into the season with the impression that they were going to hit tons of home runs and nothing else. They have certainly hit for power but have been strong in other areas. They showed they can rack up hits in one of their most dominant performances of the season. According to […] The post Phillies absolutely smash 81-year-old record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
