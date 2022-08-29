Read full article on original website
Related
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
Netflix Releases First Glimpse of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and Fans Are ‘Concerned’ About the Actor’s Mental Health
Fans of Evan Peters are concerned about the actor’s mental health after Netflix shared the first look of Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead With ‘Traumatic Injuries’
Ashley Tropez, who appeared in an episode of A&E‘s Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. The police report listed her age as 24, though other sources claim she was 28. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Tropez was found “suffering from traumatic...
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022
August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
Bob LuPone, ‘Sopranos’ Bruce Cusamano, Dead at 76
Robert LuPone, who starred as Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. LuPone, who played next-door neighbor to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in the hit HBO series, died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his rep told TMZ. The off-Broadway theater company MCC, which LuPone...
'Lady Laena looks like she just rolled out of Disney World!' House Of The Dragon fans are mortified as ageing King Viserys grooms his 12-year old niece in scenes set six months after the death of his wife
Incest, rape and torture are just perks of the trade for Game Of Thrones fans, but age-gap relationships appeared to be a step too far as episode two of fantasy spin-off House Of The Dragon aired on Sunday evening. Those who stayed up for an early peek at the much...
Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’
Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
TVGuide.com
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Naomi Watts looks unrecognisable as a terrifying bandaged mother in remake of 2014 Austrian horror movie Goodnight Mommy
Naomi Watts, 53, looks unrecognisable as a terrifying mummy in the Prime Video horror remake of the 2014 Austrian film, Goodnight Mummy. The plot features young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced their mother is an imposter after noticing her disturbing behaviour when she returns home following facial reconstructive surgery.
Comments / 0