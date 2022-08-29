ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
Decider.com

Bob LuPone, ‘Sopranos’ Bruce Cusamano, Dead at 76

Robert LuPone, who starred as Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. LuPone, who played next-door neighbor to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in the hit HBO series, died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his rep told TMZ. The off-Broadway theater company MCC, which LuPone...
Daily Mail

'Lady Laena looks like she just rolled out of Disney World!' House Of The Dragon fans are mortified as ageing King Viserys grooms his 12-year old niece in scenes set six months after the death of his wife

Incest, rape and torture are just perks of the trade for Game Of Thrones fans, but age-gap relationships appeared to be a step too far as episode two of fantasy spin-off House Of The Dragon aired on Sunday evening. Those who stayed up for an early peek at the much...
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Glamour

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
TVGuide.com

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Daily Mail

Naomi Watts looks unrecognisable as a terrifying bandaged mother in remake of 2014 Austrian horror movie Goodnight Mommy

Naomi Watts, 53, looks unrecognisable as a terrifying mummy in the Prime Video horror remake of the 2014 Austrian film, Goodnight Mummy. The plot features young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced their mother is an imposter after noticing her disturbing behaviour when she returns home following facial reconstructive surgery.
