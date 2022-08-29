ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EDDC helped transform downtown Erie. Now its leader is leaving

By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News
 4 days ago
John Persinger wanted to be Erie's mayor.

When he came up short, losing to Joe Schember in November 2017, Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro sent him a note of encouragement.

"I said you have a bright future," NeCastro later remembered. "I didn't want to see John retreat from that passion about trying to remake Erie."

Soon, NeCastro, who was serving as chairman of the newly formed Erie Downtown Development Corp., found himself toying with the idea that Persinger might be the right person for a different opportunity to transform Erie.

In an interview Friday, NeCastro said, "I saw in him someone with an intense commitment to succeed and an intense love of Erie, Pennsylvania."

Persinger, who was introduced as CEO of the EDDC in February 2018, will leave that position at the end of 2022.

A family decision

Persinger, who met his wife, Sarah, while serving as attaché to the U.S. ambassador to Australia, will be returning to Australia with Sarah and their three children.

"Family is what brought us to Erie in the first place," Persinger said Friday. "My maternal grandparents, Dr. John and Dorothy DeMarco, moved here in 1952. They had five children and there are 30 (family members) in town."

Meanwhile, he said, thanks in part to the pandemic, it's been three years since his children have seen their grandmother in Australia.

"We wanted their kids to be as much a part of their lives as they a part of my family's life in Erie," Persinger said. "It was a tough decision, one that wasn't easy to make. But as I've always told our team, your family is the most important thing. Make sure you are taking care of them."

Making a mark

Thanks in part to Persinger's efforts, NeCastro, said that Erie is now looked at as a model for urban redevelopment and Opportunity Zone investing.

"He and his team have been able to develop relationships that have produced amazing results," NeCastro said. "I feel blessed that we were able to have John for these four-plus years."

The EDDC was launched in 2017 with the organizational and financial support of Erie Insurance as well as local businesses, banks, nonprofits and individuals that raised more than $27 million to revitalize a portion of Erie's downtown.

But until September 2019 when the EDDC bought eight parcels along North Park Row, there was no property to develop.

In the early days of the organization, Persinger spent much of his time walking the neighborhood, talking with anyone who had an opinion, and finding temporary office space and shelter in downtown coffee shops.

"We were a true startup," Persinger said. "We had no office, no laptop, no email. I didn't have a piece of paper or a pen."

Now, in the months leading up to Persinger's year-end departure, the EDDC, an organization with 20 employees, finds itself in a different situation.

The initial fund of about $27 million has been leveraged for total lending and investments of $110 million.

Properties, including the former McDonald's restaurant on State Street, several buildings on State Street and a former Gannon Parking lot have been purchased and redeveloped. The EDDC has built and opened the Flagship City Public Market and the Flagship City Food Hall, welcomed numerous commercial tenants and finished 42 new apartments, all of which have been rented.

Meanwhile, a new building is taking shape at the corner of West Fifth and State streets that will be home to a climbing gym and new apartments. A block to the west, a new 300-space parking garage is being built that will be surrounded by an exterior building. All told, the EDDC plan calls for the creation of 144 new apartments.

There are other ways to measure progress. EDDC developments are expected to lead to the creation of 36 businesses and, once tax incentives expire, are expected to generate $2.5 million in local property taxes annually.

Local critics have pointed to missteps along the way. Some worried that the loss of McDonald's on State Street represented the loss of affordable food. Others were unhappy with the handling of restaurants on North Park Row that were asked to leave when their leases expired.

But Persinger said he's proud of what has been accomplished.

"Many people thought this work was impossible and was never going to happen," Persinger said. "Yet we kept pushing forward and getting things done. This is a great tribute to our board organizations. I am grateful to them for founding their organization and their commitment on behalf of Erie."

Persinger said he might be most proud of the fact that the organization made a plan and followed through.

"We created a vision for reviving downtown, showed the community what we were going to do, and actually did it," Persinger said.

What's next for the EDDC?

NeCastro, chairman of the EDDC board, said that the EDDC's work will continue. He admits, however, that he's not sure what the organization's next phase will look like or even what sort of leader would best serve the organization.

"We are going to be looking at the dynamics of downtown," NeCastro said."We have built a lot of things. Do we need another investment of that size or would we be better off creating something that is more of an attraction?"

He was clear on one point.

"Erie Insurance remains steadfast to its commitment to reinvigorating downtown and to the EDDC," NeCastro said.

Meeting expectations

What would NeCastro have thought four years and seven months ago, on the day he introduced Persinger as the CEO, if he had known of the progress that has been made to this point?

"I would have told you that is exactly where I would like to be," NeCastro said. "I also would have told you it's not likely we will be there. This has surpassed my expectations. Today, we are looked at as a model. People are calling us like we used to call them."

The success of the EDDC, especially its use of federal Opportunity Zones, has drawn the attention of Congress, the White House and national media, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

That might explain Persinger's plans for his next job.

"The plan is to provide consulting services for other communities," Persinger said. "Many communities across PA and across the country have been interested in replicating the Erie story. I look forward to sharing our lessons with them."

Jim Martin can be reached at jmartin@timesnews.com.

