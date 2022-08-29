Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut
With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday
Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
NBC Sports
Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo
The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
NBC Sports
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
NBC Sports
Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players. Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one...
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
With Sermon cut, 49ers counting on Mason continuing to shine
Jordan Mason might be a new name to some, but the rookie running back was expected to be a standout before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. When Anthony Lynn spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during OTAs, the running backs coach...
NBC Sports
Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers were 'worried' about Seahawks landing Jimmy G if cut
It felt like a guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home for the 2022 NFL season. Coach Kyle Shanahan thought so, as did general manager John Lynch and Garoppolo himself. As the offseason grew older and no trade options emerged, the probability of the 49ers releasing Garoppolo and...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
Bears President, CEO Ted Phillips Announces Retirement
The 65-year-old has worked in the organization for nearly 40 years, including 23 years in his current role.
NBC Sports
Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears
No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
NBC Sports
Bucs reach 53 players with moves that include Tyler Johnson, Logan Ryan
The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves Tuesday to reach the 53-player roster limit. Their moves included trading second-year inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts. Their cuts included third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, second-year kicker Jose Borregales and safety Logan Ryan. Johnson had 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns...
NBC Sports
Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve
Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season. The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four...
NBC Sports
Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G's surprising 49ers return
SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.
NBC Sports
Brandon Beane on Odell Beckham Jr.: Show me a talented player I’m not checking in on
Von Miller was teammates with Odell Beckham Jr. after they both joined the Rams during the 2021 season and he would like to team up with the wideout again in Buffalo. Miller has not been shy about pitching his former teammate and current free agent on coming to the AFC East club and being part of the offense once his torn ACL has fully healed. Miller’s overtures to Beckham became a topic at a Thursday press conference held by the guy who would actually handle the negotiations of any deal.
