Peoria Independent

Rotarians to host fashion show

 4 days ago

The Rotary Club of Peoria North will host a fashion show and luncheon this fall to benefit local charities serving the Northwest Valley.
The event takes place 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Palmbrook Country Club, 9350 W. Greenway Road, Sun City.

The latest styles will be presented by Calle Rose Fashions and all items will be available for purchase at the event. Clothing will be modeled by Rotary members and local dignitaries, including Bridget Binsbacher, former Peoria vice mayor and current Arizona Cactus League executive director.

Tickets are $50 per person. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Call Sharon Jarnagin at 602-309-3910 to purchase tickets, or email shardoneyes@cox.net .

All proceeds benefit the Peoria North Rotary Club Charitable Fund, a nonprofit supporting education, health, polio eradication and the club’s annual Prom Closet.

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

