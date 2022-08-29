Read full article on original website
Related
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's leaked player ratings for FIFA 23.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Arthur Melo signing; Darwin Nunez's return; Injury update
Jurgen Klopp has faced the media ahead of Liverpool's Merseyside derby with Everton on Saturday lunchtime.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
Aston Villa enquire about Tottenham winger Lucas Moura
Aston Villa have spoken to Tottenham about the possibility of signing out of favour winger Lucas Moura.
Antonio Conte claims Premier League officials need to learn how to use VAR
Antonio Conte has hit out at the VAR officials for prompting a Tottenham penalty to be overturned in 1-1 draw against West Ham.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Transfer window review; Chelsea's pressure; West Ham preview
Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham United.
Rangers predicted lineup vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership
Rangers' predicted starting XI for their Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Nottingham Forest launch bid for Blackpool's Josh Bowler
Nottingham Forest have made a move for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton.
Jurgen Klopp's midfield signing admission before Arthur move emerged
Jurgen Klopp has discussed the possibility of Liverpool signing a midfielder on transfer deadline day.
90min
805
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0