Southampton to beat Newcastle & Crystal Palace to Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan
Southampton are set to win the race to sign Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, 90min understands.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's leaked player ratings for FIFA 23.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Aston Villa complete signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker for an undisclosed fee.
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Transfer regrets; Injury updates; Man Utd preview
The highlights of Mikel Arteta's pre-match press conference ahead of the Man Utd game.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Arthur Melo signing; Darwin Nunez's return; Injury update
Jurgen Klopp has faced the media ahead of Liverpool's Merseyside derby with Everton on Saturday lunchtime.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Everton sign Man Utd youngster James Garner on permanent deal
James Garner has completed a £15m permanent transfer from Manchester United to Everton.
Chelsea vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
Chelsea hold talks with Crystal Palace over Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Wilfried Zaha.
Rangers predicted lineup vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership
Rangers' predicted starting XI for their Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic.
