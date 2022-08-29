Read full article on original website
Southampton to beat Newcastle & Crystal Palace to Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan
Southampton are set to win the race to sign Arsenal utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, 90min understands.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Aston Villa complete signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker for an undisclosed fee.
Fulham complete permanent signing of Carlos Vinicius
Fulham have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Billy Gilmour set for permanent Brighton transfer
Chelsea have agreed to sell midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton in a permanent deal.
Antonio Conte claims Premier League officials need to learn how to use VAR
Antonio Conte has hit out at the VAR officials for prompting a Tottenham penalty to be overturned in 1-1 draw against West Ham.
Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils earn third successive win
Player ratings from Leicester 0-1 Man Utd in the Premier League.
Aston Villa in pole position to loan Jan Bednarek ahead of West Ham
Aston Villa are in pole position to loan Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, 90min understands, after West Ham United cooled their interest.
Aston Villa enquire about Tottenham winger Lucas Moura
Aston Villa have spoken to Tottenham about the possibility of signing out of favour winger Lucas Moura.
Chelsea hold talks with Crystal Palace over Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Wilfried Zaha.
Austria vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the World Cup qualifier between Austria and England, including team news and where to watch on TV.
Aston Villa confirm loan signing of Jan Bednarek
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan deal.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton.
Transfer deadline day 2022 LIVE: Man Utd sign Antony, Aubameyang nears Chelsea
90min's Transfer deadline day live blog will guide you through the chaos of what should be an exciting end to the summer 2022 window.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Aston Villa reject third Arsenal bid for Douglas Luiz
Arsenal have submitted a third deadline day bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 90min understands.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford: Zaha stunner cancelled out by late Bees equaliser
Wilfried Zaha's superb goal just before the hour was enough to earn Crystal Palace a deserved 1-0 win over Brentford at Selhurst Park.
