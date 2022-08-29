Tavolino Pizzeria in Wallington set to close its doors as owners plan new venture

After three years of serving acclaimed pizza in Wallington, Tavolino Pizzeria is closing for good on Sept. 3. The pizzeria made the announcement on Instagram.

"The last three years have been nothing short of amazing," the post said. "We have been honored to meet those who traveled near and far to try our pizza and support our small business."

The pizzeria opened in 2019 and is on Paterson Avenue.

The post also said the owners will be embarking on a new project that is yet to be announced.

Tavolino will remain open this week, albeit with limited supplies. Its hours in its final week are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon until supplies run out. It will be accepting only cash, the post said, and pickup is preferred.

"We thank you all for sharing in our vision for our small business and sharing in the many creations we've brought to the pizza world while being here for the last three years," the post said.

The pizzeria has over 10,000 Instagram followers and became known for its square pies, pepperoni cups and other dishes.

