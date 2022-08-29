ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Liver Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Hair Loss#Argentine#U S Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
Argentina
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
CANCER
LADbible

Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find

Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on their quality of sleep that is linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy