survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
survivornet.com
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
survivornet.com
‘Sun-Worshipping’ Texas Mom, 34, Left With Golfball-Sized Hole In Her Head, Blames Tanning Bed Use IN HER TEENS For Causing Her Skin Cancer
Mary Bentley, a mother of three, is thankful she’s kept up with her skin checks after having surgery to remove an area of skin about the size of a golfball due to melanoma. Now, she’s sharing her story to encourage others to protect their skin. Melanoma is a...
survivornet.com
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
nypressnews.com
survivornet.com
Mom Of Four, 48, Was Told By Doctors Her Headaches Were From ‘Menopause And Depression:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Sonia Scott, 48, was suffering from headaches and eventually had a seizure before she was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. Sadly, her doctor’s initial thought was menopausal symptoms. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in the skull. Symptoms may include headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision,...
survivornet.com
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
survivornet.com
Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
survivornet.com
‘It Looks Like A Superhero Eye:’ Girl, 8, Is Given Sparkly Pink Prosthetic Eye After Beating Eye Cancer As An Infant
Daisy Passfield is an 8-year-old from Abbots Langley, England who lost her eye due to retinoblastoma when she was an infant. She was diagnosed with a grade D tumor in her retina at just 14 months old and after chemotherapy, Daisy underwent surgery to remove her eye. Retinoblastoma is the...
survivornet.com
Dad Of 3 Who Believed He Had A ‘Sinus Infection’ Develops ‘Nasty Goiter’ In His Neck Which Surgeons Thought Was Benign: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Marketing professional Randy Kreill, 60, went through thyroid cancer back in 2004 and it “turned his world upside down.”. Like many cancer survivors out there, it took an actual life-threatening diagnosis to change his outlook on life, and Randy was admittedly already striving for a bit of a slow-down.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
