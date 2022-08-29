ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meryl Streep coming to Austin for Ransom Center's Robert De Niro party

By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
Meryl's coming to town.

The University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center on Monday announced that Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will attend "A Celebration of Film," the center's fall event honoring actor Robert De Niro.

In June, the Ransom Center unveiled plans for the gala, which will help mark the university archive's 65th anniversary and a film history preservation endowment, dubbed the De Niro Curator of Film, created in the "Raging Bull" star's honor. According to the Ransom Center, the gala will be used to try to raise a large part of the goal for the endowment, which is $3 million. De Niro has made an undisclosed contribution, a spokesperson said this summer.

Longtime friends De Niro and Streep worked together on "The Deer Hunter" (1978), "Falling In Love" (1984) and "Marvin's Room" (1996). They also will be joined at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, acting as emcee for the event, which happens at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The Ransom Center also will hold a ticketed event for the public after the gala at 9 p.m., and Dallas-born brothers Luke, Owen and Andrew Wilson will serve as honorary co-hosts. An exhibit of photographs by their mother, Laura Wilson, currently is on display at the center. Austin band Money Chicha will perform at the public after-party.

The Ransom Center holds a wealth of materials from Hollywood history, and since 2006, that's included items from De Niro's personal archive. At the time, it was the center's second-biggest film acquisition after the David O. Selznick archive obtained in the 1980s. The De Niro collection, which has grown over the years, contains scripts, production records, costumes, props, film and video from the actor's career.

The Ransom Center will open a new public exhibition of items from the De Niro archive this fall, according to a news release.

The gala is a top-dollar event; tickets cost $2,500-$25,000. For more information about "A Celebration of Film" and to purchase tickets, go to hrc.utexas.edu/gala. Tickets for the public after party are $100. To purchase tickets to the after party, go to hrc.utexas.edu/afterparty.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the price of tickets to the after party.

