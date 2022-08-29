An international business aviation provider is adding six new jets to its global fleet. The Luxaviation Group announced today that the business aircraft would be based in Europe and the United Arab Emirates to accommodate higher client demand across multiple geographic sectors. The new additions include a Bombardier Global 5000, Cessna Citation CJ2, Beechcraft King Air 260 and two Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 midsize jets. All the aircraft will be available for private charter. A new Bombardier Challenger 604 is also being added to the company’s privately managed fleet. “Such rapid expansion of our charter fleet shows how powerfully and confidently we...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO