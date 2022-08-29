Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local ministries gathering donations for Eastern Kentucky, hosting free concert
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Many local communities and organizations are continuing to rally around Eastern Kentucky after the devastating flooding in July. Rev. Robert Beagle founded Dead Men Walking Motorcycle Ministry. Begle and fellow minister, Lance Mockbee, founder of High on God Ministry, felt a calling to help those in...
WKRC
School district may now ask trans students for criminal records to use preferred bathroom
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WKRC) - A school district in Virginia has adopted a policy allowing administrators to require “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, along with other documents, from trans students before they are allowed to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. The Hanover County School...
WKRC
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
WKRC
First-of-its-kind law pushes school start times later to help students get more sleep
SAN DIEGO (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Students in California are getting more sleep this year thanks to a first-of-its-kind law that's pushing start times later. The law requires all high schools in the state to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools to start at 8 a.m. or later.
WKRC
Work turns to rebuilding in southeast Indiana after flooding
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dangerous flash flooding ripped through southeast Indiana over the weekend. The Parks Road Bridge over Indian Creek was severely damaged. The banks gave way on both sides and debris covered the bridge. Christine and Eddie Dameree live near the bridge. They were in the area...
WKRC
Fireworks fans camp out bright and early for Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday morning, fireworks fans started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get into the gates for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Tim, Regina, Greg, and Charles were some of the first people in time. Regina and Greg are in town from Pennsylvania. “Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Don't duck out on adopting Mallard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE still has a lot of animals in need of a good home like Mallard. Mallard has been Ray Anderson's personal office dog lately. He says Mallard is the sweetest dog who loves, loves, loves to play with toys. He's great with people and gets along with other dogs.
WKRC
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
WKRC
Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
WKRC
Fairfield man killed in 9-vehicle crash, 21 others injured
LIMA, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is dead after a crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday that left 21 other people hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joseph Schwartz was a passenger in the rear seat of an SUV that was involved in the crash. Troopers say a...
WKRC
Human remains found in Kenton County woods
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
WKRC
Expect a soggy Labor Day with flooding concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Flood Watch is in place through Monday night for much of the Tri-State thanks to extreme rainfall and more rain is expected to hit the area Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with a high approaching 80 degrees on...
WKRC
Another bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
CHICAGO (WLS/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Another busload of migrants arrived in Chicago Sunday from Texas. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, if the state of Texas won't do what's right by these migrants, the city of Chicago will step up. She was steadfast in her message to the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott...
WKRC
WEBN Frog Legs 5K kicks off fireworks weekend while helping out a good cause
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third annual WEBN Frog Legs 5K kicked off the fireworks weekend on Saturday morning. More than 300 runners and walkers participated in the race, which started along the Serpentine Wall. The proceeds went to Epilepsy Alliance Ohio (EAO). "It's the start of the biggest weekend of...
WKRC
Flying Circus Model Air Show takes over Butler County Regional Airport this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Get ready to take flight. Radio-controlled airplanes are taking over the Butler County Regional Airport. R.C. pilot Mark Feist shows off a few birds you'll be able to see September 10 -11 in Hamilton.
WKRC
Once-homeless woman loses apartment after waking up to find bed on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman fears she will once again be homeless after her apartment caught fire Monday. Yvonne Lawrence says she was homeless before moving to Anna Louise Inn on Reading Road seven years ago. The inn offers affordable apartments to women experiencing homelessness. Lawrence says she was sleeping...
WKRC
'Hamilton' kicks off month-long run at Aronoff Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September 6 is the day people have been waiting for; the Broadway hit "Hamilton" is kicking off its month-long run in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center. The show tells the story of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It's based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The show features hit music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
WKRC
Texas governor says rape victims can take Plan B
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WKRC/KSAT/CNN Newsource) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says rape victims in his state can take Plan B, known as the "morning after pill." His remarks follow the state's restrictive abortion trigger law taking effect, which does not include exceptions for rape and incest. The governor says rape...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
