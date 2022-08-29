ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

WKRC

1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Work turns to rebuilding in southeast Indiana after flooding

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dangerous flash flooding ripped through southeast Indiana over the weekend. The Parks Road Bridge over Indian Creek was severely damaged. The banks gave way on both sides and debris covered the bridge. Christine and Eddie Dameree live near the bridge. They were in the area...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Fireworks fans camp out bright and early for Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday morning, fireworks fans started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get into the gates for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Tim, Regina, Greg, and Charles were some of the first people in time. Regina and Greg are in town from Pennsylvania. “Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Don't duck out on adopting Mallard

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE still has a lot of animals in need of a good home like Mallard. Mallard has been Ray Anderson's personal office dog lately. He says Mallard is the sweetest dog who loves, loves, loves to play with toys. He's great with people and gets along with other dogs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Parents sentenced for abusing their children, killing 1 of them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two young parents pleaded guilty to abusing their two children, killing one of them. Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier have both been sentenced. Farrier and Sams were arrested on Dec. 22 after police were called to their home in the Villages of Roll Hill for a domestic violence incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fairfield man killed in 9-vehicle crash, 21 others injured

LIMA, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is dead after a crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday that left 21 other people hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joseph Schwartz was a passenger in the rear seat of an SUV that was involved in the crash. Troopers say a...
LIMA, OH
WKRC

Human remains found in Kenton County woods

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Expect a soggy Labor Day with flooding concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Flood Watch is in place through Monday night for much of the Tri-State thanks to extreme rainfall and more rain is expected to hit the area Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with a high approaching 80 degrees on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Once-homeless woman loses apartment after waking up to find bed on fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman fears she will once again be homeless after her apartment caught fire Monday. Yvonne Lawrence says she was homeless before moving to Anna Louise Inn on Reading Road seven years ago. The inn offers affordable apartments to women experiencing homelessness. Lawrence says she was sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Hamilton' kicks off month-long run at Aronoff Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September 6 is the day people have been waiting for; the Broadway hit "Hamilton" is kicking off its month-long run in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center. The show tells the story of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It's based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The show features hit music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Texas governor says rape victims can take Plan B

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WKRC/KSAT/CNN Newsource) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says rape victims in his state can take Plan B, known as the "morning after pill." His remarks follow the state's restrictive abortion trigger law taking effect, which does not include exceptions for rape and incest. The governor says rape...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH

