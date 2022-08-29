ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

More than 8 out of 10 Republican voters think Trump wins in 2024: Poll

By Heather Hamilton
 4 days ago

M ore than 80% of Republican voters are hopeful that former President Donald Trump can win the 2024 election , according to a new poll .

A USA Today -Ipsos poll released Sunday found that nearly 6 out of 10 Republican voters believe Trump “deserves reelection” and should be the Republican nominee.

While Trump has yet to announce his candidacy for a 2024 White House bid formally, he has hinted at the possibility multiple times.

More than eight out of 10 Republican voters think former President Donald Trump wins a bid back to the White House in 2024, while 60% of Democrats said they think Biden can win if he chooses run for reelection, according to a USA Today -Ipsos poll released Sunday.


President Joe Biden has also said he intends to run for reelection despite low approval ratings and health concerns. The USA Today -Ipsos poll found that 60% of Democrats said they think Biden can win if he does run in 2024.

Poll results also showed that 85% of Democrats think Biden “is focused on bringing the country together and finding compromise,” compared to 70% of Republicans who said they think the same of Trump.

When asked to list Trump’s “positive traits,” 90% of Republican voters said his willingness to use the tools at his disposal was key, while 87% said they valued how he fights for his constituents, and 86% said Trump’s fight against woke politics and cancel culture was important.

The poll also considered additional presidential hopefuls within both the Republican and Democratic parties. Results indicated that 67% of Republican voters hold a favorable view of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Less than 50% of Democratic voters reported holding a favorable view of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The poll, which was conducted between Aug. 18-22, surveyed 2,345 adults online with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Comments / 68

tex1
3d ago

hard to understand why Republicans would want Trump back . he is not for anything that will benefit our Country . he spreads hate and division . he pits people against each other . he only wants absolute power and loyalty from people , but will not give anything in return . trump's the worst thing that has happened to our Country .

Reply
19
albert lee
3d ago

Why would Americans want a reality president like Trump again who wasn't presidential & not up to the job....planned, incited & inspired the insurrection all bcuz he couldn't come to terms that lost the election against Biden, Trump never occupy the Whitehouse ever again.

Reply(1)
10
Keith Stevens
3d ago

I'm just s voice crying in the wilderness no self respect ing republican you remember when that meant honest hard working creditable people. well those days are gone you found a tyrant they'll believe anything so long as there lilly whites can get power over our country it's s very harsh thing to see

Reply(7)
8
