Families of 9/11 victims asking NYC mayor to rescind approval of Saudi-funded golf tournament reportedly to be held at Trump golf course

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
nypressnews.com
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
See images of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
Labor Day 2022 in photos
Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up
Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Hochul holds 4-point lead over Zeldin in New York governor's race: poll
A new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former NYC cop sentenced to 10 years in January 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former New York City police officer will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 56-year-old Thomas Webster was sentenced Thursday to a decade behind bars after a jury found him guilty of attacking officer Noah Rathbun and rushing the Capitol Building. Bodycam footage shows Webster hitting the officer with a metal flagpole and then pushing the officer to the ground. The footage then shows Webster choking Rathbun.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
RELATED PEOPLE
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11
Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose rushed to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While trying to get closer to the burning towers, a friendly face stopped them in the crowd. Now, they credit this woman with saving their lives.
theexaminernews.com
Other Factors Rather Than State’s Bail Reform Responsible for Crime Spike
The recent opinion piece, “Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms Are Threatening Your Safety,” (August 23-29) which was co-authored by Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and former NYPD detective and Fox television regular Paul Giacomo, is just that, opinion, and is most certainly not based on facts. Slater espouses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official
The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
Why cities are banning gas stoves
The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen next.
nypressnews.com
Husband of woman hit by stray bullet on Williamsburg Bridge calls NYC a ‘war’ zone
A shaken New Jersey man whose wife was hit by a stray bullet on the Williamsburg Bridge told The Post on Sunday that the city has become a “war” zone. The man was driving his family on the New York City span at 11 p.m. Saturday — with his wife in the passenger seat and the couple’s 4-year-old child in the back — when a bullet tore into the car, authorities said.
Exotic Dancer Imani Armstrong’s Former Partner Charged With Her Murder
Clarkson Wilson, a 44-year-old man who has been the subject of domestic violence complaints on at least four other occasions, was charged with the murder of Imani Armstrong, the mother of his child, the New York Post reports. Armstrong, an exotic dancer and mother of three, was gunned down and killed while leaving her second job at IHOP at East 14th Street and Irving in New York City on Thursday. The Regional Recovery Task Force in Brooklyn took Wilson into custody on Saturday. Read it at The New York Post
Comments / 5