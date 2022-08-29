ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Finnair reaches 'strategic cooperation' with Qatar Airways to evade Russian airspace

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdsRN_0hZfzAOl00


Finnair s truck a deal with Qatar Airways to establish a long-term "strategic cooperation" in an effort to make up for markets lost mainly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

Finland's largest airline has been frantically searching for new routes to its "lucrative" Asian markets, as previous flight paths went through Russia, according to Reuters . The new strategic partnership with Qatar Airways seeks to establish this new route.

AP
Finnair struck a deal with Qatar Airways in order to secure access to lucrative Asian markets, which were cut off after the closure of Russian airspace due to the War in Ukraine.


CLOSED RUSSIAN AIRSPACE FORCES AIRLINES TO FIND NEW ROUTES AND RETURN TO COLD WAR PATHS

"Finnair and oneworld partner Qatar Airways have concluded an agreement to establish a long-term strategic cooperation between Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen and Doha. Finnair and Qatar Airways are exploring opening services also between another European destination and Doha," the airline said in a press release .

"Customers from the three Nordic cities will benefit from seamless connections via Doha to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of around 100 destinations across Australasia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The collaboration will also open new destinations and connection opportunities across Finnair’s Nordic network for Qatar Airways’ customers," they added.

The partnership was hinted at in July, when the company said it would announce a new strategy in the fall to make up for losses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Finnair announced in July that it would take losses for the third year in a row, saying at the close of the quarter in June that it was operating at just 64% of its 2019 capacity. Inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially the war in Ukraine have wrought havoc on the company, forcing it to downsize and find new routes.

The deal will take effect between November and December of this year, the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 industrialised powers vowed Friday to move urgently towards implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow's war in Ukraine. The aim of the price cap on oil exports was to "stop an important source of financing for the war of aggression and contain the rise in global energy prices", he added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnair#Strategic Partnership#Airspace#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Asian#Reuters#European#Nordic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy