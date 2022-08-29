Finnair reaches 'strategic cooperation' with Qatar Airways to evade Russian airspace



Finnair s truck a deal with Qatar Airways to establish a long-term "strategic cooperation" in an effort to make up for markets lost mainly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

Finland's largest airline has been frantically searching for new routes to its "lucrative" Asian markets, as previous flight paths went through Russia, according to Reuters . The new strategic partnership with Qatar Airways seeks to establish this new route.

"Finnair and oneworld partner Qatar Airways have concluded an agreement to establish a long-term strategic cooperation between Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen and Doha. Finnair and Qatar Airways are exploring opening services also between another European destination and Doha," the airline said in a press release .

"Customers from the three Nordic cities will benefit from seamless connections via Doha to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of around 100 destinations across Australasia, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The collaboration will also open new destinations and connection opportunities across Finnair’s Nordic network for Qatar Airways’ customers," they added.

The partnership was hinted at in July, when the company said it would announce a new strategy in the fall to make up for losses.

Finnair announced in July that it would take losses for the third year in a row, saying at the close of the quarter in June that it was operating at just 64% of its 2019 capacity. Inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially the war in Ukraine have wrought havoc on the company, forcing it to downsize and find new routes.

The deal will take effect between November and December of this year, the company said.