jaimie branch 1983 — 2022
Jaimie “breezy” branch, a trumpeter and composer who was among the fastest-rising jazz stars of her generation, died August 22 at her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. She was 39. Her death was announced in a joint statement by her record label, International Anthem, and her family. The...
Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
Newark Symphony Hall Receives $2.75M for Capital Improvements, New Programming
Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall (NSH) announced it has received a combined $2.75 million from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
Dance on the Lawn: Montclair’s Dance Festival Returns for its Ninth Year
Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s free outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature, Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award.
Queen Latifah to co-host, Faith Evans to headline Newark’s 24 Hours of Peace Fri-Sat
Newark’s 11th annual 24 Hours of Peace celebration starting Friday night will again be hosted by its founder, Mayor Ras Baraka. But he’ll be joined this year by fellow Newark native Queen Latifah as co-host, along with headliner Faith Evans, who also has Newark roots and a deeply personal reason to appeal for peace.
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
With ad coming to Journal Square, Times Square billboards, NJ hip-hop artist’s radio show is making waves
Joseph Arzuaga is entering fall with a lot to look up at. On Sept. 3, the Jersey City-raised resident of Bayonne and his team will be on 45th and Broadway in Manhattan unveiling the digital billboard for Club Joe’s, the radio show he does on Amazon’s live radio app, AMP. Paper billboards advertising the show are also coming to Journal Square and downtown.
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County
Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
Force MDs honored with naming of NY street
(August 31, 2022) A longtime favorite act is getting recognition from their hometown, and we love it. Staten Island, New York is renaming a street after The Force MDs, via a celebration that happened on Saturday, August 27. With the “MD” standing for “Musical Diversity,” the Force MDs broke out...
National Cinema Day brings $3 movie tickets to Newport AMC
Heads up, movie fans! National Cinema Day is this Saturday, September 3. To celebrate, movie theaters across the United States will offer $3 movie tickets in over 3,000 movie theaters. Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas are participating in the event. Tickets will be priced at $3/pp regardless of...
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns
North Bergen’s annual pool party returns on Wednesday, August 31, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have announced. The party will take place a the North Bergen Municipal Pool at 2111 91st Street. The pool party was put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19...
Rahway football sparked by connection between QB Robinson and WR Hall
RAHWAY, NJ — With returning senior standouts such as quarterback Amir Robinson and wide receiver Kyle Hall, the Indians expect to light up the scoreboard at Rahway River Park. Rahway High School has an experienced offensive line to provide plenty of pass protection, one that includes senior Marc Osias...
59 years later, Newark rally commemorated iconic 'I have a Dream' speech by Dr. Martin Luther King
A rally was held Sunday in Newark to commemorate the iconic "I have a Dream" speech by Dr. Martin Luther King.
Kushners look behind Loew’s theater for next Journal Square skyscrapers
London? Vegas? Los Angeles? No thanks, the Kushners say. We prefer Journal Square. The New Jersey real-estate mogul family is continuing to lay out transformative plans to reshape the Jersey City neighborhood with skyscrapers. This time, and for the first time ever, the skyscraping is headed to the western side...
NJCU’s West Side story doesn’t appear headed for a happy ending
University Place was supposed to be a transformational project for New Jersey City University and the West Side. The $400 million project was envisioned as a “campus village” built on 22 acres of land the university already owns between West Side Avenue and Route 440, a home to a residential dorm, a performing arts complex, restaurants, a supermarket, and residential developments, with NJCU owning the land and offering ground leases for private developers to build and pay rent.
Gayle King of CBS News to inaugurate Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership Series at the Colin Powell School
Thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Rick and Susan Goings in honor of the late General Colin L. Powell, the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership will launch a new national speakers’ series, the Rick and Susan Goings Conversations in Leadership. The series will feature discussions with marquee names from every sector who have taken unconventional paths to success at the highest levels of their professions.
Upscale Restaurant and Bar Expected Next Month in Hackensack
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has been in the works for some time. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”. This includes a renovation that has nearly been completed.
