Read full article on original website
Angela Jones
8d ago
If they can't do their job without beating people up they should be fired and put in jail. How does any of that follow proper procedure? His hands were bound. Then they keep beating the crap out of him, how is that legal?
Reply(2)
6
Guest
8d ago
That's no excuse for not having body cameras....Especially in rural areas and these rural city governments receives money from governmental operations and no cameras fire all these walk cities police chief if they can't ever tell the real reason why they don't have body cameras on and working....All cities gets grants and aid... NO EXCUSE
Reply(4)
5
Related
KTLO
Benton County jury still weighing verdict in 2019 killing
BENTONVILLE — A jury deliberated for several hours Friday but did not reach a verdict in Anthony Ballett’s capital murder trial. Prosecutors waived the death penalty in the case, so if convicted of the capital murder charge, Ballett, 42, will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The...
Man's body found in vehicle parked at Walmart in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a Walmart parking lot. According to Fort Smith police, bystanders the body found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rogers Avenue on Monday, Sept. 5.
Springdale man sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced on August 30 to 13 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
New video released from viral Crawford County arrest
The attorneys for Randall Worcester released new video to KNWA/FOX24 Friday, of the surveillance footage from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
5newsonline.com
Florida woman claims Arkansas woman as new "grandma" while at XNA
Millions traveled across the country and world during Labor Day Weekend. Inside XNA Airport, strangers became family.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
988 suicide and crisis lifeline now in effect in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration launched the three-digit 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline nationally on. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says they have been preparing for this and want citizens to know that it's now available in the River Valley for those in need.
Avoca man gets double life sentence for rape of minors
On August 31, An 83-year-old Avoca man was sentenced to two life terms in prison on a pair of rape charges after being found guilty by a jury in Benton County Circuit Court.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
First responder details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first...
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 15