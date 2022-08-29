ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police searching for suspected Kia thieves

By Justin Dennis
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for two men seen on security cameras stealing a Kia sedan near West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 19.

The car is a white Kia Forte with Ohio license plate No. HMG1353, according to a news release.

Security cameras spotted two men driving up in a blue or black Kia Soul. A white male with a beard, believed to be in his 20s, is seen getting out of the Soul and opening the door of the Forte, then getting back in the Soul and driving off.

Moments later, the Soul is seen backing up; then the man gets into the Forte and drives off.

The footage shows another suspect, a Black male also believed to be in his 20s, with dreads.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information on the incident is urged to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.

