Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti's Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs
Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again. Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti. "I'm separated from [my wife]...
Irv Gotti Says Fat Joe Is Not His Friend Anymore, Feels Like Joe Fooled Him
Irv Gotti says he can no longer call Fat Joe a friend after the Terror Squad rapper called Irv a sucker for his recent Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Irv Gotti spoke with radio station 97.9 The Box in Houston about the uproar caused due to Irv recently spilling tea about his alleged 20-year-old affair with Ashanti. During the talk, Irv was asked about Fat Joe's harsh commentary about the situation.
Video of Man Putting Money in Lil Baby's Pocket During 2017 Performance Goes Viral
There have been a lot of crazy hip-hop fan moments caught on camera. Recently, a video of a man putting money in Lil Baby's pocket during his 2017 performance has gone viral. On Saturday (Aug. 27), a video surfaced online of Lil Baby performing an impromptu freestyle at a 2017 concert performance. In the clip, the 4PF leader is in the zone rapping for the crowd when a man approaches the stage and puts an undisclosed amount of money in his pocket. The Atlanta rapper quickly pulls out the money and throws it on the ground. Then two huge security guards who were onstage walked towards the man and warned him to stand back.
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
Jay-Z Responds to LeBron James' Tweet Regarding Hov's 'God Did' Verse
It's rare for Jay-Z to comment on social media, but when he does, it's usually epic. Recently, Hov responded to LeBron James’ tweet about his powerful "God Did" verse. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), in a rare sighting, Jay-Z jumped on his Twitter account and responded to LeBron James' tweet praising his much-heralded verse on DJ Khaled's latest album, God Did. In the Los Angeles Lakers star's tweet, he included an MSNBC report from Ari Melber, who referenced Hov's four-minute verse while talking about the U.S.'s failed war on drugs policies from the Richard Nixon administration to the Donald Trump administration.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle's Brother Is 'Selfish With Anger' After Getting Nipsey's Feature Removed From The Game's New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed
The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed. According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him 'How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?'
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Asian Doll Gets Into a Physical Altercation After Someone Tries to Snatch Her Chain
UPDATE (Aug. 21):. Asian Doll jumped on her Twitter page to offer her side of what happened with the woman who tried to snatch her chain at an event. In a series of tweets, Asian called the offender "Ms. Dior" (the woman was wearing a Dior outfit during the fight) and claimed that she beat the woman up for attempting to steal her chain.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
Lil Pump Appears to Diss Russ for Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health
Lil Pump is not happy about Russ canceling his European tour this past weekend. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Russ announced on his Instagram page that he would be canceling his upcoming European headlining tour due to personal concerns for his mental health. "I have to cancel the European tour," he...
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
Roddy Ricch Appears to Fire Back at Lil Uzi Vert After Uzi Clowned His Boots
Roddy Ricch has appeared to clap back at Lil Uzi Vert after Uzi unknowingly clowned the Compton, Calif. rapper for his boots. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Roddy hopped on his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to Uzi's jokes. "U just mad these size 8s was n ya bitch. Get over it," Roddy typed with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for 'Pressurelicious' Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Capitol Records Drops Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash
UPDATE (Aug. 23) Industry Blackout has released a statement to XXL in the wake of virtual AI rapper FN Meka being dropped from Capitol Records. The organization sent an open letter to the label earlier today, calling for the artist and label to terminate its partnership. "We feel it it...
Fake Drake Claims Drake Offered to Slap Him for Free After Proposing $1 Million Boxing Match
Fake Drake's proposed $1 million boxing match with real Drake in June fell through, presumably after the OVO head honcho wanted no parts in helping his impersonator gain clout. Now, Capri Sun Papi is saying Drake turned him down and offered to lay the smack down for free instead. On...
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators 'Ghosted' Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
