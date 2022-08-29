ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

By Tamica Jean-Charles
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
NBC 29 News

International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School

The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Traffic Signs#Signage#K12#Education#Burford Middle School
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking

Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fluvannareview.com

Fluvanna sheriff’s office posts two cold cases in new state database

Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display the newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced previously in the General Assembly. Cold cases include investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that remain unsolved for at least five years. After working with the website administrators, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has been able to upload and publish two cases from Fluvanna County that meet the definition.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Not) reaching out

The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BOTH LANES OPEN ON NORTHBOUND I-81 IN AUGUSTA COUNTY COUNTY : 3:00 PM

STAUNTON – (3 p.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The incident took place about 4 a.m. today (Tuesday, August 30) near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
997
Followers
843
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy