With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

NBC 29 News
International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
schillingshow.com
Bang?: Gun-scare and lockdown at Charlottesville High School
The following message was disseminated to Charlottesville High School staff and families just after 4:00 PM:. I wanted to follow up to give you an update about this afternoon’s events. At approximately 2:00, we received a call to notify us of a possible firearm at the school. We immediately asked students to remain in 5th period with classroom doors locked while the police arrived to investigate. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all clear around 2:40pm for students to resume their normal schedules. No weapons have been found.
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
Virginia district may ask trans students to show 'criminal records' to use the bathroom
A Virginia school district adopted a policy this week potentially requiring transgender students to submit a significant amount of evidence, including “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, to school administrators in order to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Hanover County School Board approved...
Hanover County School Board passes new bathroom access policy for transgender students
The Hanover County School Board approved a policy requiring transgender students to submit a request to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity and giving the board the authority to approve or deny them.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - There's a divisive debate going on over the Spotsylvania County School Board's new superintendent nominee. Parents are demanding more transparency while officials are staying tight-lipped about his close connection with the school board chair. Mark Taylor, a former county administrator, and attorney, is the superintendent nominee. Taylor...
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
Presentation on removing Hanover school board members related to ‘longtime appointee’
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors went into a closed-door meeting last week to get legal advice on removing board appointees.
Historic Black community celebrates halting Hanover landfill development
A historic black community finally has something to celebrate after years of development debates.
breezejmu.org
Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking
Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
fluvannareview.com
Fluvanna sheriff’s office posts two cold cases in new state database
Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display the newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced previously in the General Assembly. Cold cases include investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that remain unsolved for at least five years. After working with the website administrators, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has been able to upload and publish two cases from Fluvanna County that meet the definition.
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions on Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
Augusta Free Press
‘Diversity of ideas:’ Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the COVID-19 pandemic was descending on the Queen City in early 2020, Yvonne R. Wilson was working at the Royal Mart gas station down the street from her house. One day, a blonde woman came in...
C-Ville Weekly
(Not) reaching out
The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
BOTH LANES OPEN ON NORTHBOUND I-81 IN AUGUSTA COUNTY COUNTY : 3:00 PM
STAUNTON – (3 p.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The incident took place about 4 a.m. today (Tuesday, August 30) near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
Charlottesville Tomorrow
