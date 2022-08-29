ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

KFYR-TV

Powers Lake 4-H recognizing Hometown Heroes

POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – 4-H in Powers Lake is going out of their way to recognize veterans and heroes from their local community. They are hanging banners from Hometown Heroes to recognize veterans that have been from the community throughout history, dating as far back as the Spanish-American war. Families can nominate veterans to be recognized. They collect donations and grants to hang the banners.
POWERS LAKE, ND
KX News

Williston High School put on hold, due to threat to a student

UPDATE, 9/1 – 10:03 A.M.: The hold on Williston High School has been lifted. Police say they will be releasing a statement regarding the event at the school later in the day. ORIGINAL STORY, 9/1 – 9:49 A.M.: WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston High School has been put on hold after the Williston Police Department […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804. State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet. The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. First responders...
WILLISTON, ND
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
KX News

Firearm found at Williston High School

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department was called to Williston High School on Monday after a firearm was discovered on school property. According to reports, around 9:35 a.m., a Williston Police School Resource Officer received word that a firearm had been brought to Williston High School and was secured in a vehicle. The […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
NEW TOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation celebrated their soldiers Tuesday in New Town with a special exhibition. The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon from Washington D.C. extended their tour season to come out and perform for North Dakota veterans. The tribes stated that a higher rate of Native Americans serve in the armed forces than other groups, and wanted to show appreciation to these and other local veterans for their service.
NEW TOWN, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County

UPDATE: 8/29/22, 9:30 a.m.: The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Darren Linke. a 45-year-old man from Tioga. ——————————————————————————————————– ORIGINAL STORY, 8/28/2022: BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in jail for multiple theft and drug charges. Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved in stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County. He originally pleaded not guilty in April, but changed his plea last week.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away

The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
WILLISTON, ND

