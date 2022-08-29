POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – 4-H in Powers Lake is going out of their way to recognize veterans and heroes from their local community. They are hanging banners from Hometown Heroes to recognize veterans that have been from the community throughout history, dating as far back as the Spanish-American war. Families can nominate veterans to be recognized. They collect donations and grants to hang the banners.

POWERS LAKE, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO