KFYR-TV
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The oil boom is still active throughout northwest North Dakota, and Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko says a “second” boom could be coming in the form of value-added industries. Local and state officials discussed several big projects as a part of...
KFYR-TV
Powers Lake 4-H recognizing Hometown Heroes
POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – 4-H in Powers Lake is going out of their way to recognize veterans and heroes from their local community. They are hanging banners from Hometown Heroes to recognize veterans that have been from the community throughout history, dating as far back as the Spanish-American war. Families can nominate veterans to be recognized. They collect donations and grants to hang the banners.
Williston High School put on hold, due to threat to a student
UPDATE, 9/1 – 10:03 A.M.: The hold on Williston High School has been lifted. Police say they will be releasing a statement regarding the event at the school later in the day. ORIGINAL STORY, 9/1 – 9:49 A.M.: WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston High School has been put on hold after the Williston Police Department […]
KFYR-TV
Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804. State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet. The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. First responders...
One seriously injured after crashing Harley Davidson
He was ejected and suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Firearm found at Williston High School
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department was called to Williston High School on Monday after a firearm was discovered on school property. According to reports, around 9:35 a.m., a Williston Police School Resource Officer received word that a firearm had been brought to Williston High School and was secured in a vehicle. The […]
UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
KFYR-TV
Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
KFYR-TV
USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation celebrated their soldiers Tuesday in New Town with a special exhibition. The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon from Washington D.C. extended their tour season to come out and perform for North Dakota veterans. The tribes stated that a higher rate of Native Americans serve in the armed forces than other groups, and wanted to show appreciation to these and other local veterans for their service.
UPDATE: Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County
UPDATE: 8/29/22, 9:30 a.m.: The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Darren Linke. a 45-year-old man from Tioga. ——————————————————————————————————– ORIGINAL STORY, 8/28/2022: BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According […]
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to four years for burglary and theft
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to four years in jail for multiple theft and drug charges. Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved in stealing more than $20,000 worth of items, equipment, and vehicles from a residence and two different companies in Williams County. He originally pleaded not guilty in April, but changed his plea last week.
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
