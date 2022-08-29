ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two carjackings reported in Glen Burnie Sunday

By Bryna Zumer
 4 days ago
Anne Arundel County police are investigating two carjackings in Glen Burnie on Sunday, one of them on Ritchie Highway.

The first carjacking was reported at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 28, at Hidden Brook Drive and Secluded Post Circle, near Elvaton Road.

It happened at about midnight. A 39-year-old man was getting into his gray 2016 Dodge Challenger, when a gold Hyundai pulled up nearby, said police. A passenger in the Hyundai approached the victim, implied he had a handgun, and demanded the victim's wallet and keys. The victim complied. The suspect drove off with the victim's car, and the Hyundai also drove off. No injuries were reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. that day, another carjacking was reported on Ritchie Highway near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. A 55-year-old man was in a white 2006 Ford Taurus, when an unknown man opened his car door, threw the victim to the ground, and drove off with his vehicle. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact 410-222-4700.

Comments / 1

Phil Layshio
4d ago

WMAR is afraid again to mention the suspects descriptions again. AACO PD website has them as police are looking for 2 black male individuals. How are people going to be on the look out for a suspect when the news pulls this woke BS?

Reply
10
 

