3d ago
She worked there for only two years but didn’t make deposits 43 times. I’d say first of all, she was given too much trust for being a fairly new employee and secondly, isn’t there someone who oversees her work? They should have noticed a while ago that deposits weren’t being made.
Related
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Pair faces multiple felonies after stolen gun, drugs found in stolen SUV
Harrison police charged a man and a woman with multiple felonies after they said crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun were found in their car, which also was reported as stolen. Brandon Duane Schoff, 37, who told police he is homeless, was charged with two felony counts of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women
KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
Lower Burrell woman accused of fleeing police in rental car taken from Arnold
A Lower Burrell woman is accused of speeding through Arnold and New Kensington, nearly hitting a woman pushing a stroller and, after crashing, jumping into a good Samaritan’s vehicle and telling him to drive away. Arnold police said Nicole Patricia Smith, 26, of Fairview Road admitted fleeing in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson Hills Coach Charged for Abusing Multiple Juveniles
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA – A youth sports coach in Jefferson Hills has been charged by...
Trial postponed for man charged in connection with incident in Monroeville school bathroom
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection with an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom, is still in the Allegheny County Jail. A non-jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but it got postponed at the request of his attorney, who hopes to see his client’s case play out in mental health court instead.
wtae.com
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
wtae.com
Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot
State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
Police asking for help to find man last seen in Hempfield
Pennsylvania State Police are requesting help in locating a missing 37-year-old man last seen in Hempfield. Lyle David Hiatt suffers from mental health issues, which requires daily medication, police said. He left his home on Aug. 23 and was spotted by the BP gas station on Route 136 four days...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police search for Kittanning suspect in rape, strangulation cases
State police in Kittanning are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women. Zachary William Baum, 24, of Kittanning is facing several charges, including rape, corruption of minors, strangulation, harassment, indecent assault, simple assault, open lewdness, harassment and disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, court documents show.
3 kids, 3 adults evacuated from house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Three kids and three adults were evacuated from a fire in Westmoreland County. 911 dispatchers confirm crews were sent to the 400 block of Walnut Street in Vandergrift at around 4:29 p.m. Several pets were also removed from the home. Two lamps plugged into an outlet...
Police arrest 'pantyhose bandit' connected to Greene County robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Greene County arrested a suspect they called the "pantyhose bandit."Cumberland Township police said Kevin Elias was a suspect in a robbery at the Circle K gas station in Carmichaels. He was apprehended Monday in Uniontown by state police.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: Derry Township Police looking for missing man
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police have found a man that went missing Wednesday. The Derry Township Police Department, Dauphin County, was searching for Gerald Maguire, a 75-year-old white male described as six feet tall, 240 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair, and wearing unknown clothing. Get...
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
wtae.com
Dad facing multiple charges after 5-month-old is found shaken, police say
A 29-year-old father is facing charges after police accused him of shaking his 5-month-old child. Allegheny County Police said rescue crews were called to a home at Harrison Village in McKeesport early Wednesday morning on the report an infant was not breathing. The child was taken to an area hospital...
Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
Police: Pittsburgh officer shoots, kills armed man during search for missing woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police released new details after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh police officer on Thursday night.Just before 11 p.m., Pittsburgh police reported a police shooting happened along Rydal Street in the city's Westwood neighborhood and that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.Allegheny County police, who are investigating per procedure, said Pittsburgh police were called out earlier in the evening to look for a missing woman from Robinson Township.Around 9:30 p.m., police said her vehicle was found along Rydal Street. When trying to make contact at the front door of a...
Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
wtae.com
State police ask for public's help in locating accused rapist
KITTANNING, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women. Kittanning native Zachary Baum, 24, recently violated a Protection From Abuse order against him after troopers said he messaged a victim on Facebook asking her not to show up for court so charges against him would get dropped.
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
