ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

sewing needles
3d ago

She worked there for only two years but didn’t make deposits 43 times. I’d say first of all, she was given too much trust for being a fairly new employee and secondly, isn’t there someone who oversees her work? They should have noticed a while ago that deposits weren’t being made.

Reply
2
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women

KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
KITTANNING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Fraud#Greensburg Ywca#The Ywca Thrift Shop
wtae.com

Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot

State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police search for Kittanning suspect in rape, strangulation cases

State police in Kittanning are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women. Zachary William Baum, 24, of Kittanning is facing several charges, including rape, corruption of minors, strangulation, harassment, indecent assault, simple assault, open lewdness, harassment and disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, court documents show.
KITTANNING, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: Derry Township Police looking for missing man

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police have found a man that went missing Wednesday. The Derry Township Police Department, Dauphin County, was searching for Gerald Maguire, a 75-year-old white male described as six feet tall, 240 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair, and wearing unknown clothing. Get...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Pittsburgh officer shoots, kills armed man during search for missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police released new details after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh police officer on Thursday night.Just before 11 p.m., Pittsburgh police reported a police shooting happened along Rydal Street in the city's Westwood neighborhood and that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.Allegheny County police, who are investigating per procedure, said Pittsburgh police were called out earlier in the evening to look for a missing woman from Robinson Township.Around 9:30 p.m., police said her vehicle was found along Rydal Street. When trying to make contact at the front door of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
CHARLEROI, PA
wtae.com

State police ask for public's help in locating accused rapist

KITTANNING, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women. Kittanning native Zachary Baum, 24, recently violated a Protection From Abuse order against him after troopers said he messaged a victim on Facebook asking her not to show up for court so charges against him would get dropped.
KITTANNING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy