Warwick police mourn loss of K-9 Fox

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Fox.

Officer Paul Wells and K-9 Fox became partners in March 2012 and worked together until their retirement in February 2019, according to their post on Facebook .

K-9 Fox was able to help many local, state and federal agencies. He became famous when he appeared on LivePD .

“Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community,” the department’s post read. “RIP Fox.”

