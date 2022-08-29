ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick police mourn loss of K-9 Fox

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9FmH_0hZfxec100

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Fox.

Officer Paul Wells and K-9 Fox became partners in March 2012 and worked together until their retirement in February 2019, according to their post on Facebook .

K-9 Fox was able to help many local, state and federal agencies. He became famous when he appeared on LivePD .

Watch K-9 Fox on Live PD

“Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community,” the department’s post read. “RIP Fox.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RH6hb_0hZfxec100
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Mavis Street. The battalion chief said the fire started on a porch on the third floor. Only one person was home at the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
Warwick, RI
Sports
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children

(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Department of Health to review suspended Cumberland chiropractor’s license

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will review a suspended Cumberland chiropractor’s license on Friday. Thomas Sowa was suspended from his practice after being accused of sexually assaulting a patient. According to Cumberland police, Sowa inappropriately touched one of his patients after forcing them...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

License plate reading cameras go live in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras have officially gone live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 went live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy