Northwest Florida doctors weigh in on medical marijuana restrictions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health is using emergency powers to set limits on how much medical marijuana can be prescribed by a licensed doctor. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit for patients and sets dosage caps for different ways of administration such as edibles and inhalation.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
Pensacola moves to only seated e-scooters, removes stand-up scooters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Only seated e-scooters are now available for use in Pensacola. The city has removed stand-up e-scooters from its Shared Micromobility Pilot Program. The City of Pensacola has also installed new e-scooter parking corrals in various locations downtown to encourage the public to park courteously when using shared micromobility devices. Users who park an e-scooter in one of the parking corrals will receive a 50 cent credit on their account to apply toward a future ride. Additional corrals will be installed in the coming weeks to accommodate the upcoming transition to required corral parking for shared e-scooters.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Pensacola
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Average home in Okaloosa Co. up to 485K, realtor explains
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Realtors, brokers, sellers and home buyers all agree the housing market has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For tourist destination Okaloosa County, experts said the average sales price for homes is $485,000. Data sites like Redfin.com and Realtor.com list the market history for Okaloosa County homes. Redfin tracked […]
Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital celebrates opening of new wing
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opened a new wing on Tuesday as part of a massive project that will increase the number of beds and ramp up service to patients in need of critical care. Five years of planning and a year's worth of construction...
Local Organizations Call for Solutions to Closure of Oyster Harvest Areas
The undersigned organizations and businesses call on local and state officials to identify solutions to increased bacterial contamination causing the State of Florida to close additional areas of the Pensacola Bay system to the harvest of oysters. These new closed areas are triggering the relocation of an existing oyster farm in East Bay, significantly reducing the areas available for the harvest of oysters, and come as millions of dollars are being spent to restore oyster reefs and establish shellfish aquaculture in local bays.
More than 150 cash in on free gasoline voucher
As people continue to cope with inflation at a 40-year high, one local mortuary and gas station partnered up to give some relief at the pump.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Crestview
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Property owner believes arson started fire at old Berryhill Elementary in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Investigators may now know how a fire at an old Santa Rosa County school building started earlier this month. The fire left, what was once Berryhill Elementary, heavily damaged. The building opened as Berryhill Elementary in 1926. The school most recently became the Santa Rosa County School...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Man shot near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
Escambia County Animal Shelter calls for more adoptions as animal intake rises
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Director of the Escambia County Animal Welfare Department, John Robinson, says the Escambia County Animal Shelter has been over capacity for the past three months. He tells Channel 3 seven days is the ideal timeline for an animal to stay at the shelter, but there...
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
Veterans-sponsored suicide awareness walk set to take place at Pensacola State College
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College will begin its September observance of Suicide Prevention Month with a veterans-sponsored suicide awareness walk Thursday. The "Be the Light, Walk to Fight" walk will take place at Pensacola State College track from 8-11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to walk a mile on the...
Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida
The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
Mobile International Airport to receive $7.7M to fund improvement projects
MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile International Airport is set to receive $7.7 million in FAA grant funding for two airport improvement projects. Nine airports, including the Mobile International Airport, will receive funding for various projects. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Mobile airport will use $6.7...
10th & final person sentenced in Okaloosa Co. multi-year drug investigation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have sentenced the 10th and final person in connection to a four-year drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Songbird,” carried out by the DEA and the OCSO, according to a release. Deputies arrested Ira Alston in January 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. for conspiracy to distribute […]
